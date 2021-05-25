Kootenay intercepts 809 gpt silver over 2.63 meters within 354 gpt silver over 9 meters in the F Vein at Columba project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver results from the Company's 5,000 meter core drill program currently underway at its Columba silver project (the "Property") located in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

James McDonald, President & CEO reports, "CDH-21-94 and 96 continue to hit consistent and high-grade results in the F Vein and are particularly important. They encountered excellent grades to 985 gpt and 425 gpt silver, respectively, within wide zones of high and moderate grades in a large area of the vein with no previous drilling."

Augmenting the high-grade, in some areas, are thick zones of mineralization coming into the high-grade such as hole CDH-21-96 where over 30 meters of continuous mineralization averaged 86 gpt silver. A number of other areas within the F Vein show similar thick intervals coming into the high-grade such as holes CDH-20-41 (39.9 meters of 159 gpt silver), CDH-20-47 (15.65 meters of 166 gpt silver), CDH-20-51 (36 meters of 72 gpt silver), CDH-20-52 (42.43 meters of 61 gpt silver), CDH-20-53 (34 meters of 116 gpt silver) and CDH-21-89 (70.5 meters of 112 gpt silver). These thick zones of silver mineralization preceding the high grade have the potential to add significantly to the amount of silver within the F Vein.

Drill Highlights - Holes CDH-21-091 to 096:

CDH-21-091

271 gpt silver over 0.85 meters within 189 gpt silver over 1.55 meters in the F Vein

CDH-21-092

368 gpt silver over 0.94 meters within 217 gpt silver over 2.44 meters in the Hanging-wall structure

within in the Hanging-wall structure 439 gpt silver over 1.14 meters within 321 gpt silver over 2.94 meters in in the F Vein

within in in the F Vein 255 gpt silver over 2.9 meters within 130 gpt silver over 8.0 meters in the Footwall

within in the Footwall Hit 3 different Vein sets in the Hanging-Wall Vein, F Vein and a Footwall Vein.

CDH-21-094

985 gpt silver over 1.5 meters and 809 gpt silver over 2.63 meters within 354 gpt silver over 9 meters in the F Vein

and within in the F Vein CDH-21-94 tested an area about 200 meters from the old shaft in a large undrilled segment.

CDH-21-096

425 gpt silver over 2.37 meters within 230 gpt silver over 9 meters and 86 gpt silver over 30 meters in the F Vein System.

within and in the F Vein System. Hole CDH-21-096 is about 50 meters along strike and 30 meters deeper than CDH-21-94 and also tested a large area with no drilling.

CDH-21-95 hit a fault and thus missed the F Vein.

Click the following links to view: Plan Map, Long Section and Cross Sections for holes CDH-21-091 to CDH-21-096.

Detailed Drill Results – Holes CDH-21-091 to CDH-21-096

Detailed results for all drill holes completed to date at the Columba high grade silver project can be viewed by clicking the following link: Columba Drill Results

Drill Results Table

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Interval

(meters) Silver

(gpt) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Geologic

Intersection CDH-21-091 50.15 51.7 1.55 189 0.07 0.21 F Vein Includes 50.15 51 0.85 271 0.093 0.28 F Vein

62 63 1 104 0.03 0.08 Footwall Vein CDH-21-092 25.56 28 2.44 217 0.08 0.14 Hanging-Wall Vein Includes 25.56 26.5 0.94 368 0.15 0.17

74.7 77.64 2.94 321 0.22 0.57 F Vein Includes 75.7 77.64 1.94 428 0.3 0.73 Includes 75.7 76.5 0.8 413 0.3 0.57 Includes 76.5 77.64 1.14 439 0.29 0.84

145 153 8.0 130 0.07 0.24 Footwall system Includes 145 147.9 2.9 265 0.15 0.54

Includes 146.4 147.9 1.5 339 0.2 0.77

CDH-21-093 118.95 123.75 Hit old workings Mine Stope CDH-21-094 90.95 92.9 1.95 104 0.1 0.15 Hanging-Wall Vein

175 184 9.0 354 0.11 0.36 F Vein Includes 175 181 6.0 481 0.153 0.35 Includes 176.9 179.53 2.63 809 0.3 0.45 Includes 176.9 178.4 1.5 985 0.47 0.5 Includes 178.4 179.53 1.13 576 0.06 0.4 CDH-21-095 38.65 39.09 0.44 218 - 0.1 Hanging-Wall Vein CDH-21-096 182 212 30.0 86 - 0.04 F Vein Includes 182 196 14.0 164 - 0.07 Includes 186 195 9.0 230 - 0.11 Includes 186 187 1.0 194 - 0.06 Includes 187 189.37 2.37 425 - 0.23

Notes: All widths are drilled widths. At this time, it is estimated true widths will range from 55 to 94% of drilled widths depending on dip of the vein and inclination of the hole. All silver composites rounded to the nearest whole number.

Drilling continues at Columba within the JZ Vein area, located 700 meters east of the F Vein. Previous drilling in this region confirmed the discovery of a broad zone of high grade hydrothermal breccias that encompasses a low to medium grade quartz stockwork system at the J-Z Zone. Results in the JZ Area are highlighted by hole CDH-20-030 (415 gpt silver over 11.15 meters including 721 gpt silver over 4.07 meters) and hole CDH-20-060 (132 gpt silver over 64 meters including 361 gpt silver over 11 meters including 608 gpt silver over 5 meters, and 1,160 gpt silver over 1 meter all within 229 gpt silver over 22 meters).

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and has been contracted to Globexplore Drilling from Hermosillo, Mexico.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

