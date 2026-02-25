Kootenay Silver Commences 3D-IP and AMT Geophysical Survey at the Columba Silver Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce a comprehensive three-dimensional induced polarization ("3D-IP") and Audio-Magnetotelluric ("AMT") geophysical survey is underway at its Columba Silver Project, located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The survey will test over 1,250 hectares and is expected to take approximately 8 weeks to complete.

Previous drilling has successfully delineated near-surface and intermediate-depth silver zones, culminating in the project's maiden inferred category Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 54.1 Moz silver within 5.92Mt at a grade of 284 gpt silver. The inferred resource also contains 25.2Mlb lead and 65.6Mlb zinc at grades of 0.19% lead and 0.50% zinc. (The technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Columba Ag-Pb-Zn Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico" and dated August 1, 2025, MRE effective date, May 29, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available at the Company's website at www.kootenaysilver.com.

The Company believes that, combined with the extensive geologic knowledge gained from over 235 drill holes, the ground geophysics will provide valuable insights to aid in the discovery of additional concealed mineralization at Columba; both along existing structures like the D Vein and in areas not yet tested by drilling.

SJ Geophysics Ltd, of Delta B.C., is conducting the work planned on 100-meter spaced lines, with individual lines ranging from approximately 2.6 to 4.0 kilometers in length. Data will be acquired using a diamond-mesh array configuration designed to image chargeability and resistivity contrasts associated with sulphide mineralization, providing a robust depth of investigation exceeding one kilometer depending on subsurface resistivity conditions.

In conjunction with the 3D-IP survey, AMT data will be collected during 3D-IP transmitter off-times using high-sensitivity induction magnetometers and the same electric dipole array. The AMT component is expected to provide complementary deep resistivity information, enhancing the Company's ability to map major structures, alteration zones, and potential feeder systems beneath and beyond the limits of existing drilling.

The integrated 3D-IP and AMT datasets will be processed and inverted into three-dimensional resistivity and chargeability models, which will be used to refine drill targeting and guide future exploration programs at Columba. The Company believes this survey represents an important step toward identifying additional high-grade silver targets and evaluating the broader scale potential of the project.

The company's VP Exploration, Mr. Dale Brittliffe, states "Drilling to date has been extremely successful and we are systematically progressing along the mineralized structures at 100 meter spacings. The additional information to be gained by the new 3D-IP and AMT survey will help us interpret the complex geological relationships we see at depth. The work is expected to help vector into zones of highest potential along existing mineralized structures and also additional hotspots on the as-yet undrilled veins mapped at Columba."

Kootenay Silver continues to advance the Columba Project as a core silver exploration asset and is currently drilling with two diamond drills and is about 15,000 meters into its current 50,000 meter drilling program of extension and exploration. Additionally, the recently closed financing allows for another 10,000 meters of budgeted drilling beyond the current 50,000 meter program.

Furthermore, we would like to clarify that we have changed the measured and indicated silver equivalent and inferred silver equivalent ounces on our website and corporate presentation as the prior calculation excluded the lead and zinc contained in the La Cigarra deposit. The result increases the M+I category by approximately 4% and increases the inferred category by just under 2%.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

