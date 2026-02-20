Kootenay Silver Enters into Marketing Agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), an internet marketing and advertising company. Gold Standard, together with certain Affiliates (as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange), will provide to the Company certain financial publishing and digital marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. In exchange for providing these services, Gold Standard its Affiliates will receive an aggregate upfront payment of USD$1 million. The Marketing Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Marketing Agreement has an initial term of three months, ending May 20, 2026, and any renewal or extension of the Marketing Agreement will be subject to prior Exchange approval.

Consideration offered to Gold Standard and its Affiliates does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with Gold Standard and/or their Affiliates, Mr. Kenneth Ameduri, the CEO of Gold Standard, or Juliet Ameduri or Lior Gantz, the other authorized representatives of Gold Standard. Neither Gold Standard, their Affiliates, nor any parties that are non-arm's length parties (as defined under the policies of the Exchange) to Gold Standard holds any securities of the Company or has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company. Gold Standard's address is 723 W. University Ave, #110 – 283 Georgetown TX 78626 www.goldstandardir.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at February 20, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.