Kootenay Silvers Signs Option Agreement to Grant Centerra Gold Inc. Interest In The Two Times Fred Property In British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), whereby Centerra is granted an option to earn a 70% interest in the Two Times Fred property located in the Nechako Plateau of Central British Columbia.

A total of C$6 million in exploration expenditures and C$500,000 in cash payments must be incurred and made over a four-year period for Centerra to earn a 70% interest. The first year requires a work expenditure of $1 million with a minimum commitment of $650,000. Current plans for this year's work include up to 1,000 meters of trenching and 20 drill holes. Upon the fulfillment of these conditions, the two companies will enter a standard joint venture agreement with Kootenay retaining a 30% interest, and funding of further work will be done on a pro rata basis amongst the joint venture partners.

James McDonald President and CEO of Kootenay Silver states "We are very pleased to have signed an agreement with major gold producer Centerra Gold Inc. We look forward to benefiting from Centerra's expertise and consider their participation via the option agreement a reflection of our belief that Two Times Fred has the potential to host a gold deposit of significant size."

Two Times Fred

The Two Times Fred property is host to a large classic low-sulphidation epithermal gold vein system. It is a grass roots discovery made by the Kootenay Silver team. Over the past several years Kootenay has advanced the project with limited drilling, mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys. The project comprises numerous northeast trending veins over a 1.5 by 3.0 kilometer trend. Select rock chip sampling at surface has returned assays as high as 12.8 gpt gold and 194 gpt silver. Limited drilling (2,628 meters over 13 drill holes) shows the main identified veins occur as classic vein and vein breccia zones from a few meters to 40 meters wide. Best drill results to date include 7.6 meters of 1.69 gpt gold and 29 gpt silver.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at March 29, 2021. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

