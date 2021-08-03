KopenTech appoints Jill Scalisi as Chief Engagement Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KopenTech, the online trading and analytics platform for structured products, and its wholly-owned subsidiary KopenTech Capital Markets LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SEC-registered ATS, announced today the appointment of Jill Scalisi as Chief Engagement Officer. Scalisi will be responsible for business development, launching new products, and overseeing KopenTech's platform growth and sales efforts.

Scalisi brings over 20 years of experience successfully leading the development and implementation of new financial product lines at several global investment banks including Nomura Securities, where she built and managed credit sales businesses in New York and Boston, following their acquisition of Lehman Brothers. Before that, Scalisi was Co-Head of Credit Derivatives and CDO Product Management at Lehman Brothers where she developed and marketed some of the first structured credit products in the industry and oversaw two sales teams, covering Hedge Funds and Correlation Trading.

Scalisi began her career at Chase as a Vice President, structuring and marketing the first synthetic CLOs and risk transfer products. In addition to her credit and structured products expertise, Scalisi has extensive entrepreneurial background, launching and building successful start-ups. She was the CEO and founder of Scalisi Cosmetics, where she developed two nationally distributed skincare lines. She holds a BA from Georgetown University.

"I am thrilled to be joining the KopenTech team. The firm has done an amazing job of bringing the CLO market into the digital age, and I can't wait to work alongside the team in building products that continue to advance the space," said Scalisi.

"As a fintech start-up, we are focused on communicating the value technology brings to the marketplace," said Anthony Schexnayder, KopenTech's Head of Business Development. "Jill's structured credit experience combined with her own entrepreneurial background makes her a terrific fit for our team."

"Jill is a recognized leader in credit and will take us to a new level as we focus on launching our most important products," said James Vogl, KopenTech's Head of Product. "We are excited to welcome Jill to the team as KopenTech strives to improve the market structure for CLO trading."

Scalisi's hiring comes on the heels of exceptional growth at KopenTech. With 60+ employees around the world, KopenTech is dedicated to making all aspects of CLO trading better, smarter and faster. KopenTech is known for two platforms: KopenTech BWIC, the first electronic trading and analytics platform for CLOs, and KopenTech AMR, which hosts Applicable Margin Reset CLO refinancing auctions. AMR auctions have been highly sought-after by market participants as noted by their frequent oversubscription.

KopenTech's online platform has 17 investment bank members and 100+ institutional investors. KopenTech is the largest online CLO trading network, and the company is planning several new product releases in 2021 -2022.

