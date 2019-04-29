KopenTech to Speak at Creditflux West CLO Conference on June 20 in Santa Monica, CA

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KopenTech, a provider of cost-effective and transparent refinancing solutions to the structured products market, today announced that Anthony Schexnayder, Head of Business Development will deliver a presentation titled, "Unlocking the optionality of refis and resets," at the Creditflux West conference which will be held Thursday, June 20th, at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, CA.

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019 Time: 4:30 PM (PT) Title: Unlocking the optionality of refis and resets" Location: Shutters on the Beach – Santa Monica, CA

Schexnayder's presentation at Creditflux West will focus on the process and benefits of the Applicable Margin Reset (AMR) protocol, a structural feature designed to simplify Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) refinancing and to bring return improvements and efficiency to the market.

"As the incorporation of AMR in new issue CLOs continues to spread, the AMR protocol as an efficient and cost-effective method to refinance CLO liabilities is gaining increasing acceptance as the new standard," said Schexnayder. "We look forward to speaking at Creditflux West to share our insight on KopenTech's AMR technology and the benefits it brings to investors and the marketplace, particularly as margins continue to widen."

About KopenTech

KopenTech is a cutting-edge, financial technology company bringing cost reductions and efficiency to the structured products market. Our innovative auction system implements the Applicable Margin Reset (AMR) auction protocol, a structural feature designed to simplify CLO refinancing, improve returns and bring efficiency to the market. Please visit www.kopentech.com.

Media Inquiries:

Cathy Loos, Media Relations Specialist

Email: media@csquaredpartners.com

Phone: +1-347-334-4135

