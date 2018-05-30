Kopin CEO John Fan, Other Execs Will Reveal Kopin's Vision For Augmented And Virtual Reality At Augmented World Expo

"I am delivering this talk to inspire success and to help all innovators in the AR and VR industry overcome a range of challenges in achieving mainstream adoption of these technologies," explained Dr. Fan.

In addition to Dr. Fan's talk, three other Kopin execs will deliver talks at AWE including:

- Jeff Jacobsen, Senior Advisor to the CEO, will deliver a workshop on designing a smarter UI for AR apps. The workshop will be on May 30th from 10:30 to 11 am in Room J.

- Paul Baker, VP of Business Development, will give a talk on solving the voice problem in wearables. The talk will take place on May 31st from 10:40 am to 11 am in room B4.

- Greg Truman, Managing Director of Forth Dimension Displays, a Kopin subsidiary, will deliver an AR for Enterprise Breakdown and discuss which sectors may benefit from AR and which applications are most well suited. The talk will be on June 1, from 9:20 to 9:40 AM in room B4.

For those not able to attend AWE, all talks will be available later online via AWE's YouTube channel.

Please visit Kopin at booth #313 at AWE.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

