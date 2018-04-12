Kopin Receives Rockwell Collins Top-Tier Supplier Rating

"We are very pleased to be once again recognized by Rockwell Collins for this prestigious honor," said President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C. C. Fan. "Rockwell Collins has created a very challenging set of requirements for their suppliers and we are happy to be able to continue to meet their highest level expectations for performance and quality."

Kopin supplies extremely high-brightness Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) to Rockwell Collins for use in their advanced Helmet Mounted Displays. Kopin LCDs generate the visual information that is presented to the pilot on the helmet's visor, which provides a myriad of information generated from aircraft systems and sensors to give the pilot total situational awareness.

"The display performance requirements for Rockwell Collins' helmets, driven by advanced vision features, are the most demanding of any display that Kopin manufacturers," stated Bill Maffucci, the Company's Vice President and General Manager of Government and Professional Products. "The fact that we are able to continuously achieve on-time delivery, zero defects and no field returns while meeting these strict requirements is a testament to the emphasis Kopin places on performance, quality and customer support."

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small transmissive, reflective and emissive displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset concept systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to Kopin supplying extremely high-brightness Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) to Rockwell Collins for use in their advanced Helmet Mounted Displays and the fact that we are able to continuously achieve on-time delivery, zero defects and no field returns while meeting these strict requirements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: we may not receive future orders for displays from Rockwell Collins; we may run into production issues which prevent us from supplying displays to Rockwell Collins; the government may reduce the number of displays needed; the government may prefer to us a different technology in the future Helmet Mounted Display; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 30, 2017, and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company and only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

