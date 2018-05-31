Kopin Unveils World's First Voice Controlled Wearable Smart Screen; Weighing 1.5 Ounces

Setting Golden-i Infinity apart from all other wearable display solutions targeting enterprise users is its intuitive design and noise-robust voice user interface. Golden-i Infinity doesn't require any touching, tapping or swiping, users simply control it by voice. With simple commands, users can access schematics in manufacturing, view repair documents for field service, collaborate with remote experts, view utility and energy information and more. Additionally, it features nine-axis head tracking with stabilization, a three-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. As a whole, this sophisticated tracking system takes into account the effects of the earth's magnetic field on the user's geo-position and movement of the head – providing unrivaled tracking accuracy for applications requiring incredible precision.

Golden-i Infinity combines Kopin's industry leading display and Whisper® voice extraction technologies to provide a smart screen that is easily controlled by head gesture and voice, even under very noisy environment. Weighing just about 1.5 oz, Golden-i Infinity clips on to a standard pair of safety glasses, bump caps or hardhat. Connected to a host device (cellphone or mini PC) via USB Type-C cable, Golden-i Infinity serves as a seamless input/output terminal of the host device, relying on the host device's processor, wireless connection, storage and battery. Kopin's innovative patent-pending user interface software enables Golden-i Infinity to work with existing applications of host devices right out of the box – no need to create products-specific apps, while users don't have to relearn the software they already know how to use. Golden-i Infinity supports many applications, including POV Camera, Barcode Reader, ZOOM Video Conferencing, Media Gallery, Media Player/Recorder, Voice Dictation, Text Messaging, Report and Form Completion, Language Translation, and more.

"Modular, head-mounted smart screen will unlock the next level of workforce productivity," said Mike McMahon, Kopin's vice president of sales and marketing. "Golden-i Infinity smart screen allows companies to increase worker productivity while maximizing the return on investments by converting existing tools into hands-free voice-activated machines. In addition, Golden-i Infinity does not add any security risk because it does not store any data."

"Kopin's Golden-i Infinity solves several issues facing users," says Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC's AR/VR research team. "First, its modular and lightweight design makes it easy for users to wear —whether on their glasses, goggles or a hardhat—for an entire shift. Second, because it sips from a host device, it is IT 'future-proof' while keeping power consumption to a minimum. And third, it leverages Kopin's display and audio DNA not only to bring information to the wearer but allow them to interact with it in the simplest means possible. By addressing these pain points, Golden-i Infinity has the potential to significantly encourage AR adoption."

Golden-i Infinity is also military tough, featuring a ruggedized IP67 waterproof and drop-proof design, and packs a ton of integrated technology designed to help users tackle any job, including:

WVGA (854x480) resolution, 20-degree field-of-view display with six-axis movement allowing users to easily achieve the perfect viewing position, and the zoom level is controlled by voice

High brightness display (up to 2000 nits) with automatic light sensor to maintain the perfect display brightness levels in all environments

Whisper™ voice extraction and four digital beamforming microphones for seamless voice control and crystal-clear voice communication even in the noisiest environments

Software stabilized nine-axis head tracking with three-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer

13-megapixel point-of-view camera capable of 1080p resolution at 30 fps

95 dBA loudspeaker

Magnetic universal harness to allow for quick and simple attachment and detachment to any style of safety glasses, bump caps and hardhats, and can be mounted for either left or right eye use

Golden-i Infinity was purpose-built for enterprise level clients that want a wearable computing solution designed to increase worker productivity, improve worker efficiency and reduce work-related errors. It is scheduled for release in Q3 2018 and will be available through professional value-added resellers (VARs) at an MSRP of $899.00.

Golden-i Infinity will be on display and demonstrable at Kopin's booth (Booth: 313) at Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2018, taking place in Santa Clara, California on May 30th through June 1st.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin, Golden-i and Whisper are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to the expectations Golden-i Infinity is scheduled for release in Q3 2018 and will be available through professional value-added resellers (VAR) at an MSRP of $899.00. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: there may be delays which result in the Golden-i Infinity not launching in Q3, 2018; it may not be offered by value added resellers; the MSRP of $899.00 may change; it may take longer than the Company estimates to develop Golden-i Infinity; Golden-i Infinity may not be accepted by the market place; the Company might be adversely affected by competitive products and pricing and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to the Company and only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com:http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005582/en/

Kopin Media Contacts:

Michael Farino, 949-346-1984

LightSpeed PR

Michael@lightspeedpr.com

For Investor Relations

Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

Market Street Partners

Joann Horne, 415-445-3233

JHorne@marketstreetpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kopin-unveils-worlds-first-voice-controlled-wearable-smart-screen-weighing-1-5-ounces-300657215.html

SOURCE Kopin Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kopin.com

