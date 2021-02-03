Kopolow & Girisgen Doctors of Optometry Selects MacuHealth as Leading Supplement Provider

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kopolow & Girisgen Doctors of Optometry has selected MacuHealth to provide its leading line of supplements for visual performance and health to their patients.

Kopolow & Girisgen Doctors of Optometry is the leading optometry group in Las Vegas, with over 18 locations providing comprehensive eye exams, a great selection of glasses, and personalized care. MacuHealth was selected based on the top-level scientific evidence on their products and their superior quality ranging from exceptional bioavailability to clinically proven results.

"I am thrilled to see Dr. Kopolow, Dr. Girisgen, and their incredible team join the MacuHealth Family and adopt our product for their patients," said Frederic Jouhet, Founder and CEO of MacuHealth. "They are a brilliant group of people with a relentless commitment to their patients' health and wellbeing. Moreover, their involvement in their community through outreach events and assistance is something MacuHealth is looking forward to assisting them with," he added.

