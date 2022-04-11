Koppers Announces Appointment of Stephen Lucas as Vice President of Culture and Engagement

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), today announced that Stephen Lucas will join the company as Vice President of Culture and Engagement, effective April 11, 2022. In this role, Mr. Lucas will lead all aspects of driving the organization's people-first culture by ensuring the recruitment, development and retention of top talent, advancing the organization's inclusion and diversity efforts, and finding new ways to enhance overall employee experience.

Mr. Lucas most recently served as Global Division Vice President of Human Resources at AMETEK, Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in the areas of HR strategy, talent development, employee engagement, and inclusion and diversity with a proven track record in developing innovative employee programs and aligning strategic human resources leadership with business initiatives. Mr. Lucas will maintain offices in Chicago and Pittsburgh, balanced with traveling extensively to Koppers worldwide locations.

"I'm excited to welcome Stephen to the Koppers team, and have great confidence in his ability to advance our culture and strengthen our reputation as an employer of choice," said President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball. "Over the last few years, complex global challenges along with changing attitudes about what constitutes a great workplace have proven that forward-thinking organizations and their employees can work in tandem to achieve growth and make positive progress, regardless of the physical location. Stephen's leadership, experience and dedication to making a difference will be integral in helping Koppers find new ways to demonstrate value for our people across our global footprint."

"I am very excited to be joining Koppers, a values-driven culture where the people are the primary focus and instrumental in the success and profitability of the organization," stated Mr. Lucas. "Our guiding principles – People, Planet, and Performance – will continue to uphold our reputation as a great place to work. Koppers has a bright future, and I look forward to working with people at all levels of the organization to expand our Culture and Engagement initiatives."

Mr. Lucas will be a member of Koppers Leadership Council, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball. He holds an MBA from Wright State University and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Marycrest College.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

