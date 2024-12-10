Koppers Announces Election of Stephanie Apostolou as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer and Secretary

Expanded Role to Encompass Responsibilities for Sustainability, Zero Harm, Risk Management and Strategic Planning

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced the election of Stephanie Apostolou as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer and Secretary for Koppers, responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's Legal, Sustainability, Zero Harm, Risk Management and Strategic Planning functions, in addition to coordinating matters relating to the Board of Directors.

Stephanie Apostolou, Koppers Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer and Secretary

Apostolou joined Koppers in 2011 as Corporate Counsel and subsequently served as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary before being named General Counsel and Secretary in 2020. In her new role, she will oversee the Risk Management and Strategic Planning functions as well as supervise the continuation and expansion of Koppers Sustainability program and Zero Harm safety culture.

Apostolou will continue to be responsible for all aspects of the Legal function. Additionally, as Secretary, she will continue to support and coordinate the company's Corporate Governance function and matters relating to the Board of Directors.

Koppers Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball said, "In Stephanie's thirteen years at Koppers, she has grown tremendously as a leader and met every challenge along the way. Stephanie possesses a valuable blend of curiosity and caring that makes her the perfect successor for leading Sustainability and Zero Harm at Koppers. In addition, she has been heavily involved in every major decision made at Koppers in the past five years and knows our businesses like few others, which makes her uniquely qualified to also oversee our Risk Management and Strategic Planning processes. I have every confidence Stephanie will excel in her expanded responsibilities and carry on the proud tradition established by her predecessors."

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,200 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information: Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations

412 227 2049

[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.