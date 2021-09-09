Koppers Announces Participation in Sustainable Battery Projects

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Carbon Materials and Chemicals Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today announced its active participation with two Australia-based organizations to pursue advancements in battery performance that promise a more sustainable energy future.

Koppers has patents pending relating to advanced carbon products that will be used in the electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery markets globally. The products arising from these patent applications raise the potential to enhance the electrochemical performance and extend the life of the battery. These enhancements can contribute to higher energy efficiencies and a more sustainable world, as batteries take on a greater role in storing energy in electric vehicles and other applications.

Koppers has committed to serve as a key participant in the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC), a partnership of industry, researchers and government organizations with nearly 70 participants across 15 projects. The FBICRC is focused on the growth of battery industries in Australia and targeting all segments of the battery value chain to deliver commercially scalable outcomes.

Koppers will be contributing to three research, manufacturing and testing projects covering: super anode materials, future electrolyte systems, and electro-chemical testing of full-scale batteries. As the sole carbon pitch producer participating in FBICRC, Koppers is positioned to become a key supplier of enhanced carbon products to the battery industry.

Koppers is also working with Sicona Battery Technologies, an Australian developer of next generation composite battery anode materials technology. Koppers anticipates partnering with Sicona to be their exclusive provider of enhanced carbon products as an essential component of developing the Sicona product.

"Koppers has maintained an important and successful presence in Australia for many years, and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships in the region," said Koppers President and CEO Leroy Ball. "As the world's energy solutions continue to evolve, it remains a priority for Koppers to look for innovative ways to expand our portfolio with more sustainable end-uses for our enhanced carbon products. The FBICRC and Sicona projects align extremely well with our strategic priorities, and we are proud and eager to play a central role in the quest to improve battery performance. Moreover, we look forward to using our acquired knowledge to replicate similar technologies throughout the rapidly growing global battery market."

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin at 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Mr. Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Ms. Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," or other similar words or phrases, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in other press releases, written statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; existing and future adverse effects as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruption in the U.S. and global financial markets; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness as it matures; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; interest rate and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability and costs of key raw materials; unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings by Koppers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Information: Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer

412 227 2231

[email protected]

SOURCE Koppers

Related Links

http://www.koppers.com

