Koppers Announces Retirements of Leslie Hyde and Joseph Dowd

Congratulates Leaders of Sustainability and Zero Harm

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced the retirement of two senior leaders who, respectively, established sustainability and safety as central priorities of the company. Leslie Hyde, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, will retire effective March 31, 2025, and Joseph Dowd, Global Vice President Zero Harm, will retire effective February 28, 2025. Effective immediately, both will serve as Assistant to the CEO in order to help ensure a smooth transition.

Over the course of her 25-year career with Koppers, Hyde has held a number of key roles, encompassing legal, environmental, risk management, safety and health, product stewardship, and strategic planning. Early in her tenure, Hyde built Koppers environmental programs, developed a global enterprise risk management system and implemented the compliance systems instrumental in achieving certifications for the ISO14001 standard and the Responsible Care Management System©. In 2020, she became the company's first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer, applying her vast experience to develop a comprehensive sustainability program and reporting mechanism that made Koppers a nationally recognized leader in the space.

Dowd joined Koppers in 2012 as Vice President North American Carbon Materials and Chemicals, and subsequently became Vice President Global Safety, Health, Environmental and Process Excellence in 2016, followed by Global Vice President Zero Harm in 2020. He has firmly established Zero Harm as a foundational principle at Koppers. He introduced a Zero Harm Leadership Forum, dedicated to safety principles and practices, established in-person training workshops for employees at all operating locations, instituted Life Saving Rules, and deployed a new technology platform to track safety, health, and environmental metrics. Under Dowd's leadership, Koppers has experienced a step-change in safety with several years of all-time best performance, including 2024.

Koppers Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball, commenting on these leaders, said, "Leslie and Joe embody the style of caring, compassionate leaders we aim to develop at Koppers, and they both will be sorely missed. Whether inspiring colleagues to go beyond what they thought possible, or devoting time and talent to make an impact in their community, they served as fabulous role models for what I expect from leaders at Koppers. Their legacy of establishing Sustainability and Zero Harm as cornerstones of our Koppers culture will leave a lasting impact on current and future stakeholders for years to come."

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,200 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information: Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations

412 227 2049

[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.