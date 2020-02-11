Koppers Board Members Named Among WomenInc.'s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

"At Koppers, we have a dynamic and diverse board of highly-accomplished leaders whose contributions are vital to our company's success," said Leroy M. Ball, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To have Sharon, Traci, and Sonja spotlighted this way only proves what we already know in that we are fortunate to benefit from their unique perspectives and professional excellence. We congratulate these Board members and are honored to have them as part of our team."

Dr. Feng has served as a member of the Koppers Board since 2009 and is the current chair of the Safety, Health and Environmental Committee. She is Director of Research, Industrial and Packaging Coatings at PPG Industries, a global coatings manufacturer. Dr. Feng has extensive experiences in the chemical industry in the areas of technology innovation, business development in global markets, risk management, and regulatory compliance with an in-depth knowledge of best practices in managing environmental risks.

Ms. Jensen has served as a member of the Koppers Board since 2018. She is Vice President, Global Business Process Improvement at the H.B. Fuller Company, a global adhesives manufacturer. Ms. Jensen's experience in international operations within the chemicals industry includes leadership roles in the areas of manufacturing, sales, marketing, research and development, and human resources.

Ms. Wilkerson has served as a member of the Koppers Board since 2018 and currently chairs the Management, Development and Compensation Committee. She is Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resource Officer at Bloom Energy Corporation, which designs, manufactures and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. Ms. Wilkerson has years of global experience in talent management, information technology, facilities management and merger integration.

WomenInc. magazine's winter edition features more than 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies. As a leading business magazine reporting on women's success and achievement, the Women Inc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers, and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com.

For Information: Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications

412 227 2025

FranklinJM@koppers.com

SOURCE Koppers Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.koppers.com

