Koppers Ceasing Phthalic Anhydride Operations at Stickney Facility

Consistent with Strategy to Optimize Business Portfolio and Enhance Free Cash Flow

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), today announced that the company will discontinue phthalic anhydride production at its facility in Stickney, Illinois, in 2025.

The decision, affecting approximately 25 employees, was driven by significant near-term capital spending requirements that could not be economically justified by end-market projections. An ancillary benefit is an improvement in the site's environmental footprint as annual emissions of certain regulated air contaminants are expected to be reduced by 50 to 70 percent.

Koppers has targeted mid-2025 for the shutdown and expects to ramp down production of phthalic anhydride over the next six months as the company builds inventory to supply existing contracts through 2025, as necessary. The closure of the phthalic anhydride plant will not impact Stickney's coal tar distillation operations, which manufacture products including creosote, carbon pitch and pavement sealer base.

The phthalic anhydride plant at Stickney was constructed to consume naphthalene, a byproduct of the coal tar distillation process, as a feedstock to produce the chemical intermediate used to manufacture plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints. As availability of coal tar has declined, phthalic anhydride has become less profitable as lower naphthalene production resulted in a need to supplement production with a greater proportion of higher-cost third-party feedstock.

This action is expected to result in pre-tax charges to earnings of $51 million to $55 million through the end of 2026. Approximately $28 million constitutes non-cash charges anticipated to be recorded in 2024 and 2025 with approximately $23 million to $27 million over the next two years going toward cash expenditures, primarily for plant cleaning, waste disposal, and demolition costs. Ongoing operational and capital expenditure savings have been incorporated into the company's current 2025 goals of $300 million of adjusted EBITDA and $65 million to $75 million of capital expenditures.

Koppers CEO Leroy Ball said, "The decision to close the phthalic anhydride plant demonstrates our ongoing willingness to critically assess our portfolio and pivot from underperforming businesses when it is clear that improvement is not on the horizon. By focusing on our core strengths, we can continue to enhance our competitive position in healthier markets to drive better long-term returns. Ceasing operations at any plant is never easy, however, this will improve the performance, efficiency, and emissions profile at Stickney. I want to thank our dedicated employees who have worked hard over the years to serve our customers with quality products. I am mindful of the impact this decision has on them and am committed to ensuring that they are supported through this transition."

