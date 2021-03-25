Koppers Inclusion & Diversity Committee Hosts A Virtual National Town Hall with Police Chiefs to Discuss Race Relations

The town hall will bring together a group of law enforcement leaders with more than 165 years of combined experience. The group will share their perspectives on recent events and talk about steps being taken to address racial issues and create positive change within their local communities.

Participants in the event include:

Chief Gina Hawkins of Fayetteville, NC ;

of ; Chief Allen Heidler of Florence, SC ;

of ; Chief Johnny Jennings of Charlotte, NC ;

of ; Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of Philadelphia, PA ;

of ; Chief James Sassetti of Stickney, IL ;

of ; Chief Scott Schubert of Pittsburgh, PA.

Koppers President and CEO Leroy Ball will provide welcome remarks and Koppers Director of Global Inclusion and Diversity Lance Hyde will serve as the moderator.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Ball said, "At Koppers we are proud to do our part to help raise awareness and build common ground that leads to greater empathy among our employee base and in the communities where we operate. My hope is that attendees will gain valuable perspective from the deep and diverse experience of these law enforcement leaders on what is being done to create safer, more equitable communities and how we can individually do our part to make a difference."

Mr. Hyde stated, "Last year's heartbreaking events and this year's recent tragedies remind us all of the need to find answers that will help our communities unite and move forward. Koppers is honored to host the police chiefs and commissioner who will be sharing their insights on how we can bridge the racial divide to create change."

The town hall can be viewed live by visiting: https://vimeo.com/525836856.

