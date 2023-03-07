Koppers Leigh Ann Richardson Earns 2023 Women MAKE Award From The Manufacturing Institute

Award Celebrates Women Demonstrating Leadership Excellence

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers (NYSE: KOP) today announced that Leigh Ann Richardson, Senior Manager of Regulatory Affairs, has been honored with The Manufacturing Institute's 2023 Women MAKE Award. She joins 129 other women across the country in receiving this distinction that, for more than a decade (formerly known as the STEP Ahead Awards), has honored women at all levels within the manufacturing industry who have demonstrated leadership and excellence in their careers.

Leigh Ann Richardson, Koppers Senior Manager of Regulatory Affairs.

Richardson joined Koppers in 2015 to support the safe, effective manufacture of pesticidal and non-pesticidal chemical products. In her role, she is responsible for regulatory activities, such as managing all U.S. and Canadian pesticide registrations, developing Safety Data Sheets and product labels, and providing regulatory guidance to internal and external customers.

Richardson is a site representative for Koppers LINKwomen employee resource group and is committed to professional mentorship, particularly of fellow female employees. Within her community, she serves as local chapter leader of She RUNS This Town, a free running organization for women, and is involved in various charities related to childhood cancer, breast cancer and Down syndrome, among many others.

"Leigh Ann's work is critical in furthering our company's mission to create safe and responsible solutions for our customers," said Koppers President and CEO Leroy Ball. "An exemplary contributor to our organization and to her community, we are proud that her positive impact is being celebrated in this way. On behalf of the entire Koppers team, we congratulate Leigh Ann on this well-deserved recognition."

The Women MAKE Awards recognize women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies. This national honor identifies top talent in the manufacturing industry and further encourages award winners to mentor and support the next generation of female talent to pursue modern manufacturing careers. Click here to read Richardson's profile on the MAKE Award website.

