Koppers Leslie S. Hyde Named 2020 STEP Ahead Honoree by The Manufacturing Institute

"A longtime champion of sustainability, Leslie has spent her career at Koppers fulfilling our company's shared purpose of ' Protecting What Matters and Preserving The Future ,'" said Koppers President and CEO Leroy Ball. "She has played an integral role in transforming the company's environmental, health and safety practices while also working to create a more inclusive and community minded culture – all of which will have a lasting impact. We are fortunate to have Leslie as part of the Koppers team and congratulate her on this well-earned recognition."

"I am honored and humbled to receive the STEP Ahead Award alongside a group of incredibly accomplished women from around the country," said Ms. Hyde. "My hope is that this recognition helps our next generation of female leaders see manufacturing as an industry that values excellence, innovation and a willingness to create positive change in our world."

"The women being honored demonstrate what modern manufacturing careers are all about: making an impact in their communities with meaningful careers that offer significant opportunities for growth," said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee.

Since joining Koppers in 1999, Ms. Hyde has held a series of roles of increasing responsibility leading to her current post as the company's first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer. Throughout her tenure, Leslie has developed compliance and management systems instrumental in advancing the company's environmental, health and safety practices, culminating in achieving certifications for the ISO14001 standard and the Responsible Care Management System©. She is also responsible for publishing the company's first Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) compliant Sustainability Report and developing a global enterprise risk management system. Moreover, she introduced several community initiatives, including Community Advisory Panels at manufacturing locations and an employee volunteer program. Leslie is a founding member of Koppers first employee resource group, LINKwomen, and is known for reaching beyond team boundaries to support and promote others within the organization.

The STEP Women's Initiative is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. STEP works to foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to mentor the next generation. The biggest challenge facing manufacturers continues to be the growing workforce crisis—the shortage of skilled talent to fill open positions. Manufacturers can close the skills gap by 50% simply by bringing 10% more women into the industry. STEP Ahead builds networks for women to have support in their industry and to elevate the role models that can motivate and mentor the next generation.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us at: www.koppers.com.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The Manufacturing Institute's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, The Manufacturing Institute is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

