Koppers Management Meeting with Financial Community in Dallas, Texas

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community in Dallas, Texas, on November 14, 2023. Koppers management will be represented by the following:

Leroy Ball , President and Chief Executive Officer

, President and Chief Executive Officer Quynh McGuire , Vice President, Investor Relations

On November 15, 2023, Koppers management will also participate in the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Dallas, with the following representatives:

Bradley Pearce , Chief Accounting Officer

, Chief Accounting Officer Tracie McCormick , Treasurer

, Treasurer Quynh McGuire , Vice President, Investor Relations

The presentation materials will be available on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.