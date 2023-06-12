Koppers Management Participating in Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Koppers

12 Jun, 2023, 16:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community as part of its participation in the upcoming Wells Fargo Industrials Conference, which will be in-person on June 13, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Koppers management will be represented by the following:

  • James Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer
  • Bradley Pearce, Chief Accounting Officer
  • Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations 

The presentation materials will be available on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.  The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com.  Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025.  Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations


412 227 2049


[email protected]

