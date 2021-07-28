Koppers Melissa Hadley Named 2021 STEP Ahead Award Honoree by The Manufacturing Institute

"Melissa's extensive experience in manufacturing, combined with her commitment to innovation and teamwork have led to the implementation of a number of forward-looking processes with successful outcomes," said Koppers President & CEO Leroy Ball. "An outstanding leader, Melissa is also passionate about developing the talents and strengths of the next generation of females in manufacturing. We are proud to have Melissa as part of our team and congratulate her on receiving this national recognition."

"Being recognized as an Honoree at the STEP Ahead Awards, among a group of accomplished women from around the country, is an incredible honor," said Hadley. "Over the course of my career, I have witnessed the valuable contributions of women in manufacturing many times over, and sincerely hope that this recognition by the Manufacturing Institute will encourage more young women to pursue careers in the industry."

"By honoring current and existing leaders, we are building and elevating the role models that can inspire the next generation—and we are building the networks for women to have support in their industry and achieve even more," said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee.

Drawing on extensive experience as a chemical engineer as well as managing operations and supply chain planning for large companies, Hadley joined Koppers in 2015 to lead a team overseeing the business planning processes for the company's carbon materials and railroad products business units. Her responsibilities include inventory management, capacity analyses, network optimization initiatives, as well as various special projects for the Pittsburgh-based corporation.

At Koppers, Hadley is highly involved with LINKwomen, an employee resource group, through which she conducted a research study to better understand challenges faced by women in manufacturing environments. She works extensively with the next generation of female leaders through the Pittsburgh Fellows Program, which helps students transition from college to professional careers. She also volunteered with the annual Intel Science Fair, the world's largest international pre-college competition. Hadley is a graduate of Ohio University.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The Manufacturing Institute's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, The Manufacturing Institute is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

