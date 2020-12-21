Koppers Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, has been named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine in recognition of its corporate performance in environmental, social and governance areas.

Koppers, ranked 178th, placed in the top half of 399 companies making the list, from a pool of 2,000 U.S.-based publicly traded companies. The company also ranked 30th overall in the Social category and placed in the top 10 among Pennsylvania-based companies included.

President & CEO Leroy Ball said, "At Koppers, we acknowledge the importance of promoting fairness and respect to harness the best in ourselves and those around us. We value our role of being a responsible steward of the environment by minimizing the potential impact that we can have on our world. And, we are steadfast in our belief that when we hold true to our Zero Harm culture by placing the care and protection of our people, communities and environment first, success will follow. Being recognized among the country's most responsible companies is an honor and certainly an indicator of the commitment of our people to help create a more equitable and sustainable future. For this and more, I would like to thank our Koppers team members worldwide."

The recognition from Newsweek comes as Koppers has made significant advances in elevating its Sustainability strategy by establishing new governance structures; fostering organizational alignment; conducting an updated materiality assessment; and developing more forward-looking environmental, social and governance goals.

Core to the company's guiding purpose of Protecting What Matters and Preserving the Future, Koppers centers its sustainability efforts around continually improving how it operates within the three pillars of people, planet and performance. Some of the key focus areas include: fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace, being a good steward of the environment, investing in the vitality of its communities, and contributing beneficial products to society for generations to come.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to compile the list based on a four-phase vetting process that included research based on publicly available key performance indicators and an independent survey among U.S. citizens. The full list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 can be viewed here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021 responsible-companies-2021 .

To learn more about Koppers Sustainability efforts, visit the company's 2019 Corporate Sustainabilty Report: http://www.koppers.com/sustainability-report-2019/ .

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com . Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

For Information: Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications

412 227 2025

[email protected]



Koppers Holdings Inc. 436 Seventh Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1800 Tel 412 227 2001 www.koppers.com

SOURCE Koppers

Related Links

http://www.koppers.com

