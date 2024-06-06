Koppers Officially Marks Completion of New Utility Pole Manufacturing Facility in Leesville, LA

Provides Access to Growth Markets in Texas, Midwest

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that Koppers Utility and Industrial Products Inc. (UIP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Leesville Parish Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Koppers utility pole peeling and drying facility in Leesville, Louisiana.

In March 2024, the Leesville plant began manufacturing timber into utility poles to be treated at the company's Somerville, Texas, facility and supplied to underserved markets, starting with Texas, and extending into the midwestern U.S.

Koppers, a major producer of utility poles in the U.S., has invested $17 million at Leesville, a 105-acre site that has generated more than 35 construction jobs and new full-time positions.

"The Leesville facility is a key example of how Koppers continues to optimize our operational footprint," said Koppers President and Chief Operating Officer James A. Sullivan. "It has allowed us to reduce costs through plant automation and an improved logistics network, while opening new opportunities in high-potential growth markets as the demand for infrastructure investment in the U.S. only continues to increase."

"Leesville's abundance of timber, along with its proximity to our Somerville facility, positions us well to strengthen our supply chain and expand our market presence," said Koppers UIP Vice President Jim Healey. "We're proud to officially be a part of the Leesville community, which, along with the state of Louisiana, have been great partners in this process, and we thank them for their collaboration and support."

