Koppers Releases Inaugural Climate Report

News provided by

Koppers

01 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

Details Progress in Alignment with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers, an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced the release of its inaugural Climate Report, prepared in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), outlining the company's progress on climate-related disclosures. Developed by the Financial Stability Board, TCFD is a globally recognized reporting mechanism for disclosing climate-related risks and opportunities across four categories: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics/targets.

This report supplements Koppers 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report and details the company's strategic plans to mitigate climate risk by strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity, enhancing emissions reduction efforts, and advancing a climate-forward culture that reduces risks to both our business and our stakeholders. 

"Reporting in alignment with TCFD bolsters our ongoing commitment to our Sustainability goals in the areas of People, Planet and Performance. It also represents an important step for Koppers as we move forward with mitigating the implications of climate change and bringing additional sustainable opportunities to our business operations," said Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer, Leslie Hyde. "Our intent remains to expand Koppers current level of climate action and increase transparency with relevant stakeholders, industry peers, and investors."

Throughout 2022, Koppers made meaningful progress across a number of climate-related areas including: engaging in its first climate analysis, which assessed both transition and physical risks across global operations; realizing a 49.5% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2007; conducting a Scope 3 screening; and increasing renewable energy consumption. 

Koppers will continue to use the TCFD recommendations to inform its efforts while acknowledging that climate scenario analysis is a relatively new and rapidly evolving area. As such, while the company stands behind its initial reporting using the TCFD as a reporting framework for climate disclosure, it also recognizes that data, methodology, and scenarios will continue to develop in the years to come.

The inaugural Koppers Climate Report can be viewed here

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Jessica Black, Manager, Corporate Communications

412 227 2025

[email protected]

SOURCE Koppers

Also from this source

Koppers Holdings Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Koppers Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.