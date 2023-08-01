Koppers Releases Inaugural Climate Report

Details Progress in Alignment with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers, an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced the release of its inaugural Climate Report, prepared in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), outlining the company's progress on climate-related disclosures. Developed by the Financial Stability Board, TCFD is a globally recognized reporting mechanism for disclosing climate-related risks and opportunities across four categories: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics/targets.

This report supplements Koppers 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report and details the company's strategic plans to mitigate climate risk by strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity, enhancing emissions reduction efforts, and advancing a climate-forward culture that reduces risks to both our business and our stakeholders.

"Reporting in alignment with TCFD bolsters our ongoing commitment to our Sustainability goals in the areas of People, Planet and Performance. It also represents an important step for Koppers as we move forward with mitigating the implications of climate change and bringing additional sustainable opportunities to our business operations," said Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer, Leslie Hyde. "Our intent remains to expand Koppers current level of climate action and increase transparency with relevant stakeholders, industry peers, and investors."

Throughout 2022, Koppers made meaningful progress across a number of climate-related areas including: engaging in its first climate analysis, which assessed both transition and physical risks across global operations; realizing a 49.5% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2007; conducting a Scope 3 screening; and increasing renewable energy consumption.

Koppers will continue to use the TCFD recommendations to inform its efforts while acknowledging that climate scenario analysis is a relatively new and rapidly evolving area. As such, while the company stands behind its initial reporting using the TCFD as a reporting framework for climate disclosure, it also recognizes that data, methodology, and scenarios will continue to develop in the years to come.

The inaugural Koppers Climate Report can be viewed here.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

