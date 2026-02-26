KOPPERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2026 OUTLOOK

Sales of $432.7 million vs. $477.0 million in Prior Year Quarter; Sales of $1.88 billion vs. $2.09 billion in Prior Year

Net income (loss) attributable to Koppers of $29.7 million vs. $(10.2) million in Prior Year Quarter; Net income attributable to Koppers of $56.0 million vs. $52.4 million in Prior Year

Diluted EPS of $1.47 vs. $(0.50) in Prior Year Quarter; Diluted EPS of $2.74 vs. $2.46 in Prior Year

Adjusted EPS of $0.70 vs. $0.77 in Prior Year Quarter; Adjusted EPS of $4.07 vs $4.11 in Prior Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million vs. $55.2 million in Prior Year Quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $256.7 million vs. $261.6 million in Prior Year

Capital expenditures, net of insurance proceeds and sale of assets, of $47.6 million vs. $74.0 million in Prior Year

Operating cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $122.5 million, compared with $119.4 million in the Prior Year. During 2025, the company paid $12.0 million related to the termination of its largest U.S. qualified pension plan.

Three Months Ended

December 31,







(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

Change

% Change Net sales $ 432.7

$ 477.0

$ (44.3)

(9.3) % Net income (loss) attributable to Koppers $ 29.7

$ (10.2)

$ 39.9

391.2 % Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers(1) $ 14.1

$ 16.0

$ (1.9)

(11.9) % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 1.47

$ (0.50)

$ 1.97

394.0 % Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.70

$ 0.77

$ (0.07)

(9.1) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 53.2

$ 55.2

$ (2.0)

(3.6) %





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball said, "We maintained our focus on aligning our cost structure with our evolving portfolio and made further progress in the fourth quarter, with two of our segments expanding margins despite lower sales. Our financial results reflect disciplined execution and tangible progress simplifying our portfolio, including the completion of our railroad structures business sale, as part of Catalyst, our company-wide transformation process. For the full year, Catalyst generated approximately $46 million in benefits, largely offsetting lower profits driven by reduced market share and softer demand in some key business lines. I want to thank our global Koppers team for delivering solid financial performance despite a challenging market environment. I am particularly proud that the Koppers team achieved our best safety rates on record, while continuing to improve our sustainability metrics."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Performance



Three Months Ended December 31,









2025

2024

Change

% Change (Dollars in millions)













Net sales:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 208.7

$ 215.6

$ (6.9)

(3.2) % Performance Chemicals 127.8

147.9

(20.1)

(13.6) % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 96.2

113.5

(17.3)

(15.2) % Total $ 432.7

$ 477.0

$ (44.3)

(9.3) % Adjusted EBITDA:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 21.8

$ 17.5

$ 4.3

24.6 % Performance Chemicals 27.8

28.6

(0.8)

(2.8) % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 3.6

9.1

(5.5)

(60.4) % Total(1) $ 53.2

$ 55.2

$ (2.0)

(3.6) % Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of GAAP sales:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services 10.4 %

8.1 %

2.3 %

28.4 % Performance Chemicals 21.8 %

19.3 %

2.5 %

13.0 % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 3.7 %

8.0 %

(4.3) %

(53.8) %





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

RUPS net sales decreased due to $4.7 million of lower volumes from commercial crosstie customers, and lower activity in its maintenance-of-way businesses, including the sale of its railroad bridge services business. These decreases were partly offset by a 9.7 percent volume increase in the domestic utility pole business and $4.2 million of price increases related primarily to crossties. Adjusted EBITDA increased due to $7.3 million of lower operating expenses, lower selling, general and administrative costs, and net sales price increases, partly offset by net lower sales volumes.

PC net sales were lower as a result of a 15.7 percent volume decrease primarily driven by a shift in U.S. market share, partly offset by net sales price increases. Adjusted EBITDA was slightly lower due to lower sales volumes, partly offset by lower raw material and logistics costs and higher royalty income.

CMC net sales decreased mainly due to $16.6 million in volume decreases of phthalic anhydride as the company discontinued production, lower volumes and lower sales prices for carbon black feedstock, and lower sales prices for carbon pitch, which decreased approximately 6.6 percent globally. These decreases were partly offset by volume increases for carbon pitch, primarily in Australasia. Foreign currency changes compared to the prior year period from international markets had a $3.5 million favorable impact on sales in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to net sales price decreases and lower plant utilization, partly offset by operating cost savings associated with ceasing phthalic anhydride production.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Performance



Year Ended December 31,









2025

2024

Change

% Change (Dollars in millions)













Net sales:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 926.8

$ 942.7

$ (15.9)

(1.7) % Performance Chemicals 543.8

651.6

(107.8)

(16.5) % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 408.7

497.8

(89.1)

(17.9) % Total $ 1,879.3

$ 2,092.1

$ (212.8)

(10.2) % Adjusted EBITDA:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 108.1

$ 82.3

$ 25.8

31.3 % Performance Chemicals 102.7

142.7

(40.0)

(28.0) % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 45.9

36.6

9.3

25.4 % Total(1) $ 256.7

$ 261.6

$ (4.9)

(1.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of GAAP sales:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services 11.7 %

8.7 %

3.0 %

34.5 % Performance Chemicals 18.9 %

21.9 %

(3.0) %

(13.7) % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 11.2 %

7.4 %

3.8 %

51.4 %





(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Network Optimization

In February 2026, the company made the decision to idle production activities at its Utility and Industrial Products facility in Vance, Alabama, and its Railroad Products and Services facility in Florence, South Carolina. These measures are expected to further enhance network optimization, better align capacity with demand, reduce operating costs and strengthen the company's long-term competitiveness.

2026 Outlook



2026 Forecast

2025 Actual Net sales $1.9 - $2.0 billion

$1.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA $250 - $270 million

$257 million Effective tax rate on adjusted net income 28 percent

29 percent Adjusted EPS $4.20 - $5.00

$4.07 Operating cash flow $150 - $170 million

$123 million Capital expenditures $55 million

$55 million

Commenting on the 2026 forecast, Mr. Ball said, "We expect to drive significant improvement in adjusted EPS and free cash flow in 2026. Benefits from Catalyst, moderate sales recovery, a tighter operating footprint, lower interest costs, a lower effective tax rate, and a lower share count are all expected to contribute to meaningful EPS growth. In addition, normalized capital expenditures and the lack of major pension contributions are expected to lead to record free cash flow generation. Debt reduction and returning capital to shareholders will remain our near-term focus, and we will remain disciplined and focused on value-creation as we continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities for our PC and UIP businesses.

"Our Catalyst program is driving transformational change that we expect will offset various market and cost headwinds. On the commercial side, we remain intensely focused on delivering superior service to our customers and expect to gain market share in 2026 in all businesses other than CMC, partially offset by net price erosion due to hyper competitive market conditions. In operations, we decided to idle two treating plants in our network and consolidate capacity into other facilities, which will improve utilization and lower our unit cost of production. These actions, and various others, will help meaningfully offset raw material cost increases and the normalization of incentive compensation from a lower base in 2025. Finally, we believe that several initiatives aimed at right-sizing inventories across the company will generate additional cash flow beyond our current projection. We are confident that our strategy positions Koppers to unlock significant and sustainable earnings and cash flow improvement in 2026 and for many years to come."

Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include, but are not limited to, restructuring and impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, mark-to-market commodity hedging, and LIFO adjustments that are difficult to forecast for a GAAP estimate and may be significant. Forward-looking statements, including the guidance above, are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth above. Please see the "Safe Harbor Statement" below for more information.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Net sales $ 432.7

$ 477.0

$ 1,879.3

$ 2,092.1 Cost of sales 321.9

393.4

1,431.5

1,669.5 Depreciation and amortization 20.0

15.3

73.6

67.5 Selling, general and administrative 36.8

44.0

154.9

179.3 Impairment and restructuring 4.1

16.9

51.9

16.9 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 0.0

1.0

(0.4)

10.7 Operating profit 49.9

6.4

167.8

148.2 Other income, net 2.4

1.2

6.6

1.3 Interest expense 15.5

18.3

66.1

76.2 Loss on pension settlement (1.9)

4.0

27.1

4.0 Income before income taxes 38.7

(14.7)

81.2

69.3 Income tax provision 9.0

(4.5)

25.2

20.7 Net income (loss) 29.7

(10.2)

56.0

48.6 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.0

0.0

0.0

(3.8) Net income (loss) attributable to Koppers $ 29.7

$ (10.2)

$ 56.0

$ 52.4 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Koppers common shareholders: Basic $ 1.52

$ (0.50)

$ 2.82

$ 2.54 Diluted $ 1.47

$ (0.50)

$ 2.74

$ 2.46 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 19,533

20,269

19,855

20,659 Diluted 20,207

20,864

20,405

21,291

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



December 31,

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts)





Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38.0

$ 43.9 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7.0 and $6.9 158.7

191.8 Inventories, net 411.2

404.6 Derivative contracts 31.5

1.5 Other current assets 29.3

38.8 Total current assets 668.7

680.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 650.9

660.8 Goodwill 329.4

317.1 Intangible assets, net 106.7

119.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102.9

89.8 Deferred tax assets 7.0

8.4 Other assets 21.2

14.5 Total assets $ 1,886.8

$ 1,890.2 Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 122.4

$ 179.1 Accrued liabilities 72.6

115.1 Current operating lease liabilities 27.2

26.7 Current maturities of long-term debt 4.9

4.9 Total current liabilities 227.1

325.8 Long-term debt 914.3

925.9 Operating lease liabilities 76.1

64.4 Accrued post-retirement benefits 13.7

14.9 Deferred tax liabilities 43.7

25.9 Other long-term liabilities 37.6

44.3 Total liabilities 1,312.5

1,401.2 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Equity





Senior Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued 0.0

0.0 Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 26,213,052 and 25,761,084 shares issued 0.3

0.3 Additional paid-in capital 332.4

317.2 Retained earnings 539.4

490.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61.4)

(120.6) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,757,247 and 5,480,230 shares (236.7)

(198.5) Total Koppers shareholders' equity 574.0

488.7 Noncontrolling interests 0.3

0.3 Total equity 574.3

489.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,886.8

$ 1,890.2

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)





Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Net income $ 56.0

$ 48.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 73.6

67.5 Depreciation in impairment and restructuring 19.7

4.4 Stock-based compensation 13.8

20.8 Change in derivative contracts (34.2)

7.9 Non-cash interest expense 3.7

3.3 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1.4)

10.0 Insurance proceeds (2.2)

(1.0) Pension settlement 27.1

0.0 Deferred income taxes 11.3

2.8 Change in other liabilities 5.0

(2.6) Cloud-based software implementation costs, net (5.6)

0.0 Other - net (2.9)

1.9 Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable 30.9

8.1 Inventories 10.4

(6.3) Accounts payable (57.2)

(19.4) Accrued liabilities (33.1)

(19.2) Other working capital 7.6

(7.4) Net cash provided by operating activities 122.5

119.4 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities:





Capital expenditures (55.0)

(77.4) Acquisitions (20.7)

(99.3) Insurance proceeds 2.2

1.0 Sale of assets 5.2

2.4 Sale of business and divestitures 4.8

0.0 Other investing activities (9.2)

0.0 Net cash used in investing activities (72.7)

(173.3) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:





Borrowings of credit facility 558.3

706.5 Repayments of credit facility (566.1)

(712.1) Borrowings of long-term debt 0.0

100.0 Repayments of long-term debt (4.9)

(5.7) Issuances of Common Stock 1.4

5.3 Repurchases of Common Stock (38.2)

(50.8) Payment of debt issuance costs (2.6)

(1.6) Dividends paid (6.4)

(5.9) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (58.5)

35.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2.8

(4.4) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5.9)

(22.6) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 43.9

66.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38.0

$ 43.9

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













Net sales:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 208.7

$ 215.6

$ 926.8

$ 942.7 Performance Chemicals 127.8

147.9

543.8

651.6 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 96.2

113.5

408.7

497.8 Total $ 432.7

$ 477.0

$ 1,879.3

$ 2,092.1 Adjusted EBITDA:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services $ 21.8

$ 17.5

$ 108.1

$ 82.3 Performance Chemicals 27.8

28.6

102.7

142.7 Carbon Materials and Chemicals 3.6

9.1

45.9

36.6 Total(1) $ 53.2

$ 55.2

$ 256.7

$ 261.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of GAAP sales:













Railroad and Utility Products and Services 10.4 %

8.1 %

11.7 %

8.7 % Performance Chemicals 21.8 %

19.3 %

18.9 %

21.9 % Carbon Materials and Chemicals 3.7 %

8.0 %

11.2 %

7.4 %





(1) The table below describes the adjustments to arrive at adjusted EBITDA.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) $ 29.7

$ (10.2)

$ 56.0

$ 48.6 Interest expense 15.5

18.3

66.1

76.2 Depreciation and amortization 20.0

15.3

73.6

67.5 Income tax provision 9.0

(4.5)

25.2

20.7 Sub-total 74.2

18.9

220.9

213.0 Adjustments to arrive at adjusted EBITDA:













LIFO (benefit) expense(1) (3.7)

3.2

(11.0)

6.1 Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs 4.1

16.9

51.9

17.3 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 0.0

1.0

(0.4)

10.7 Mark-to-market commodity hedging (gains) losses (19.5)

10.9

(34.2)

7.9 Acquisition inventory step-up amortization 0.0

0.0

0.0

2.3 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 0.1

0.3

1.2

0.3 Pension settlement and expense (2.0)

4.0

28.3

4.0 Total adjustments (21.0)

36.3

35.8

48.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.2

$ 55.2

$ 256.7

$ 261.6





(1) The LIFO expense adjustment removes the entire impact of LIFO and effectively reflects the results as if we were on a FIFO inventory basis.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KOPPERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KOPPERS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts)













Net income (loss) attributable to Koppers $ 29.7

$ (10.2)

$ 56.0

$ 52.4 Adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income:













LIFO (benefit) expense(1) (3.7)

3.2

(11.0)

6.1 Impairment, restructuring and plant closure costs 4.1

15.4

51.9

17.3 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 0.0

1.0

(0.4)

10.7 Mark-to-market commodity hedging (gains) losses (19.5)

10.9

(34.2)

7.9 Acquisition inventory step-up amortization 0.0

0.0

0.0

2.3 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 0.1

0.3

1.2

0.3 Pension settlement and expense (2.0)

4.0

28.3

4.0 Total adjustments (21.0)

34.8

35.8

48.6 Adjustments to income tax and noncontrolling interests:













Income tax on adjustments to pre-tax income 5.4

(8.6)

(8.8)

(9.6) Noncontrolling interest 0.0

0.0

0.0

(3.9) Effect on adjusted net income (15.6)

26.2

27.0

35.1 Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers $ 14.1

$ 16.0

$ 83.0

$ 87.5 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 20,207

20,864

20,405

21,291 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.47

$ (0.50)

$ 2.74

$ 2.46 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.70

$ 0.77

$ 4.07

$ 4.11





(1) The LIFO expense adjustment removes the entire impact of LIFO and effectively reflects the results as if we were on a FIFO inventory basis.

