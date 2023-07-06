KOPU Water Collaborated with Miami-Based Couture Fashion Designer Ema Savahl on Opening Night of Miami Swim Week Shows at SLS Miami Beach

MIAMI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOPU Water and Miami-based couture fashion designer Ema Savahl joined forces on the opening night of Miami Swim Week Shows at SLS Miami Beach, showcasing the #KOPUDRESS. The show, "Love, Light and Water" unveiled a custom dress designed by Ema Savahl, which embodied the elegance of KOPU Water's sleek aluminum bottles while capturing the essence of the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional quality water from domestic sources, prioritizing both the well-being of individuals and the planet.

The #KOPUDRESS by Ema Savahl
The dress served as a powerful symbol of the brand, representing the magnificence of KOPU's packaging and their complete sustainability solution for the hospitality industry. With the dawn of a new era of sustainable luxury the collaboration radiated a luminous beauty, lighting up the runway with a mesmerizing allure and conveying an empowering message.

Miami Swim Week is renowned for showcasing innovative trends, and Ema Savahl's collaboration with KOPU Water took this year's event to new heights. KOPU stands for more than exquisite packaging and the provision of naturally alkaline, mineral-rich water.

KOPU's dedication to sustainability and their goal to eliminate packaging waste is exemplified through the KOPU Aluminum Stewardship (KAS) Program. When KOPU is distributed to participating restaurants and hotels, it is accompanied by KAS bins, ensuring that all packaging waste is collected, recycled and within 60 days is reformed into products that could include beverage bottles and cans, aircraft frames, electric car chassis, macbook computers, and many other uses. This approach fosters harmony between consumers and the Earth.

Ema Savahl's extraordinary creation debuted on the opening night of July 5, 2023. Offering attendees an uber-elevated experience at the intersection of fashion, sustainability, and innovation.

About Miami Swim Week Shows:
Miami Swim Week Shows is a prestigious fashion event that showcases the latest trends in swimwear and resort wear. It serves as a platform for designers, influencers, and industry professionals to connect and celebrate the artistry of beach fashion.

About Ema Savahl:
Ema Savahl is an internationally renowned fashion designer known for her exceptional craftsmanship and avant-garde designs. Her creations have graced the red carpet and runway, captivating audiences with their intricate details and innovative concepts.

About KOPU Water:
KOPU Water is an American, ultra-premium water brand that is sourced in the Cascades of Oregon and provides naturally alkaline, mineral-rich spring water and sparkling water with fine champagne-like bubbles. With an absolute commitment to sustainability, KOPU Water is revolutionizing the industry with true stewardship and taking responsibility for ensuring recycling of their aluminum bottles.

