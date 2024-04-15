Korbel® California Champagne Pops Open National Brunch Month with New Campaign Celebrating the International Flavors of Brunch

'Korbel Kitchen' showcases culinary content creator Alexa Santos' heritage-inspired fusion recipes and offers a chance to win an exclusive brunch experience

GUERNEVILLE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbel California Champagne, The Official Sponsor of Brunch®, is kicking off National Brunch Month with the launch of Korbel Kitchen – a new social video series featuring up-and-coming chefs who are reimagining the foods and flavors of America's favorite culinary pastime. From exotic ingredients to inventive twists on traditional favorites, Korbel Kitchen offers brunch enthusiasts creative recipes that will expand their palates and invite them to explore new gastronomic adventures, all from the comfort of home.

Leading the inaugural lineup of chefs is Alexa Santos , a former TV news reporter turned viral food content creator. Paying homage to her Hispanic and English heritage, Alexa shows viewers how to prepare a Full English Breakfast mixed with Spanish Tapas, and pair it with Korbel California Sweet Rosé and fruit-infused ice cubes. Click here to view Alexa's brunch and cocktail recipes.

Korbel California Champagne launches Korbel Kitchen–a series featuring chefs who are reimagining the flavors of brunch. Post this

As part of the campaign launch, Korbel is hosting an exclusive sweepstakes that offers brunch fans the chance to win a cash prize to host their very own personalized late morning meal experience.

"As a fan of both brunch and champagne, I'm honored to partner with Korbel to kick off this new campaign," said Alexa Santos. "My recipes merge and celebrate my family's Spanish and British food traditions, which I hope will inspire experimentation among brunchers. It doesn't just have to be eggs and waffles!"

"As the Official Sponsor of Brunch®, we're delighted to team up with Alexa Santos to kick off Korbel Kitchen during National Brunch Month," said Gary Heck, Korbel President and Owner. "The creativity and innovation we've seen around brunch in recent years is astounding and inspiring. Our partnership with Alexa is a celebration of how brunch has become a culinary and cultural experience."

For downloadable press assets, click here .

About Alexa Santos

Alexa Santos of Alexa What's For Dinner has an innate ability for creating unique and share-worthy food content. Her creativity knows no bounds, evident in the trail of viral food videos that have left an indelible mark on both her personal platforms and major media outlets like BuzzFeed Tasty. Beyond the kitchen, Alexa loves to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle, proving that her love for delicious indulgences can coexist harmoniously with a commitment to wellness.

About Korbel California Champagne

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States' most popular méthode champenoise champagne. But the true measure of Korbel's success during its 142 years can be seen in the impact it's had on American consumers and its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces one of the country's most respected brandies.

Please Drink Responsibly.

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California méthode champenoise champagnes for 142 years. Korbel is a registered trademark. ©2024 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Korbel California Champagne