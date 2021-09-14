Korbel Sweet Rosé Teams Up With Reality TV Star Fernanda Flores For Bottle Fashion Collection In Celebration Of Hispanic Heritage Month

The collection comprises rose-embroidered cotton tunics, ponchos, and dresses made from hand-dyed fabrics and are based on original sketches by Flores and brought to life in partnership with Mexican designer Taksami. Each piece represents the blending of traditions, cultures, and styles that reflect Flores' immigrant experience and were produced using artisanal techniques passed down for generations. Not sold in stores, the capsule collection is only available through an exclusive social media giveaway. For more information, visit Flores' Instagram account (@ferfloresoficial) .

Flores will be modeling life-sized adaptations of the bottle fashion collection on her Instagram page during Hispanic Heritage Month to promote the first-time collaboration. She is best known for her participation in the hit TLC reality shows 90 Day Fiancé (Season 6) and 90 Day: The Single Life. The Korbel x Fernanda collection is the aspiring designer's first collection to be produced. She is currently developing a women's activewear brand.

"It is an absolute pleasure to work with Korbel Sweet Rosé to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in such a unique way that combines culture, fashion, and fun," said Flores, who immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 2019. "This collection is a deeply personal expression of my pride as both a Latina and an American."

"Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the historic and ongoing contributions of this incredibly diverse and dynamic community," said Gary Heck, President & Owner of Korbel California Champagne. "We're incredibly proud to team up with Fernanda to both honor and progress the cultural conversation through a wonderfully unconventional collaboration."

About Korbel California Champagne

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States' most popular méthode champenoise champagne. But the true measure of Korbel's success during its 139 years can be seen in the impact it's had on American consumers and its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces one of the country's most respected brandies.

