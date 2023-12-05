Körber and LabWare Pave the Way for Seamless MES-LIMS Integration in Pharma and Biopharma Industry

Industry Leaders Collaborate to Elevate Integration Capabilities and Enhance Customer Convenience

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber, a global leader in supply chain technology, and LabWare, a renowned provider of laboratory informatics solutions, have announced a significant advancement in their partnership, achieving the "Ready" level required for LabWare to join Körber's Ecosystem of partner companies. This collaboration reinforces the seamless integration capabilities between LabWare's Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Körber's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) - PAS-X.

Körber's latest milestone follows the successful launch of the "PAS-X LIMS Integration" program, an innovative addition to the Körber Ecosystem designed to enhance customer convenience in identifying LIMS suppliers compatible with PAS-X MES. The program highlights Körber and its partners' commitment to reducing the complexity and risk of integrating LIMS with PAS-X MES using a standardized interface.

LabWare, a trusted partner to most of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and a worldwide leader in laboratory informatics, brings profound expertise and operational excellence to this collaboration. Mark Gonzalez, Technical Director at LabWare, emphasized the extensive reach of LabWare's LIMS, stating, "Our LIMS is used at more than 29,000 laboratories with more than 150,000 daily users and a billion samples tested a year." As a certified partner, LabWare demonstrates seamless integration capabilities with PAS-X MES, providing enhanced value to customers.

Integrating MES and LIMS has become crucial to the digital transformation journey within the pharma and biopharma industry. Lars Hornung, Senior Principal Alliances & Technology Partners Software, Körber Business Area Pharma, explained the significance of this integration, stating, "Seamless integration between these systems is vital to streamlining processes and eliminating human error." He provided an example of how PAS-X MES triggers sample requests to LIMS, facilitating efficient label printing and data exchange crucial for Quality Control (QC) purposes.

The collaboration between Körber and LabWare signifies a commitment to advancing technology solutions within the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. This partnership aims to streamline processes further, reduce complexities, and enhance the overall efficiency of laboratory operations within the industry.

LabWare is recognized as the global leader in LIMS and instrument integration software. The company's Enterprise Laboratory Platform combines the award-winning LabWare LIMS™ and LabWare ELN™, which enables its clients to optimize compliance, improve quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs. LabWare is a full-service informatics provider offering software, professional implementation and validation services, training, and world-class technical support to ensure customers get the maximum value from their LabWare products.

Founded in 1987, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices throughout the world to support customer installations in over 125 countries.

Körber Business Area Pharma delivers the difference along the pharma value chain with a unique portfolio of integrated solutions. The Werum PAS-X MES Suite is recognized as the world's leading Manufacturing Execution System for pharmaceutical, biotech, and cell and gene therapy production. Körber's Werum PAS-X Savvy Suite accelerates product commercialization with data analytics and AI solutions and uncovers hidden business value.

