Körber earns CyberVadis Platinum in 2026 and improves its cybersecurity score again

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Second consecutive Platinum Medal places Körber among the top 3 percent of companies assessed worldwide. For the first time, criteria related to artificial intelligence were audited.

Körber has once again been awarded the Platinum Medal in the CyberVadis rating. With 970 out of 1,000 points, the global technology company improved on last year's result and ranks among the top 3 percent of companies assessed worldwide. Retaining the highest rating proved more demanding this year, as CyberVadis further raised its requirements, including additional criteria related to artificial intelligence.

For Körber, the result sends a clear signal to customers and partners: cybersecurity remains a strategic priority. Protecting data and trust is central to how Körber operates. It also guides how the company uses artificial intelligence to strengthen reliability for the industries it serves.

"Our CyberVadis result this year shows that our security strategy is delivering across the organization. We continue to strengthen the resilience of our infrastructure and processes, protecting not only Körber, but also our customers and partners. By further improving our score, we have demonstrated that our security standards are among the highest in the industry," says Andreas Gaetje, Chief Information Security Officer at Körber. "As a technology partner, we stay close to our customers' needs, helping them maintain reliable and secure operations in an increasingly contested environment where threats are evolving rapidly, including those enabled by Generative AI."

CyberVadis, a subsidiary of EcoVadis, is one of the leading platforms for cybersecurity assessments. Its rating provides an internationally recognized benchmark for cybersecurity maturity and focuses on the effectiveness of a company's information security management system. The Platinum Medal is awarded only to organizations that demonstrate exceptional and sustained cybersecurity maturity.

The CyberVadis rating is based on internationally recognized standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. It evaluates performance across four core areas:

Identify – identification of assets, risks, and critical processes

– identification of assets, risks, and critical processes Protect – protective measures such as access controls, training, and backups

– protective measures such as access controls, training, and backups Detect – mechanisms for detecting security incidents

– mechanisms for detecting security incidents React – response and recovery processes in the event of incidents

As a global technology company, Körber actively protects sensitive information and works to meet the highest industry standards. Its approach combines a clear security strategy, strong risk management, and controls and processes aligned with international standards.

In addition to the CyberVadis assessment, Körber's processes are regularly audited and certified by independent institutions, including certifications against recognized ISO standards.

About Körber

Körber is a global technology company for intelligent manufacturing and supply chain solutions. As a reliable innovation partner, Körber turns entrepreneurial thinking into customer success by providing leading technology to fuel what's next – from end-to-end pharma production and advanced supply chain solutions to high-tech machinery and process equipment. Körber combines deep domain expertise with integrated hardware, software, and digital services, to help customers take the next step.

Further information is available at www.koerber.com

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SOURCE Körber AG