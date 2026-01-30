Körber to acquire majority stake in Stellium to expand supply chain consulting capabilities

HAMBURG, Germany and HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The international technology group Körber has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in Stellium, a leading SAP supply chain management consulting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. This strategic move combines Stellium's strong presence in North America, the Middle East, and India with Körber's established supply chain consulting footprint, creating a premiere global firm for end-to-end SAP Supply Chain Management implementations. Upon completion and subject to customary conditions, the company will operate as Körber Stellium.

With this acquisition, Körber reinforces its global presence and broadens its SAP Supply Chain Management portfolio. The combined expertise will deliver comprehensive process and software consulting, cutting-edge solutions such as SAP Digital Manufacturing and SAP Integrated Business Planning, and deep local market expertise, empowering customers to drive innovation, resilience, and efficiency across global supply chains. At the same time, this move advances Körber's strategy to address key industry megatrends, including AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making.

"Strengthening our software consulting capabilities with Stellium is a strategic step in advancing our vision of market leadership through technology leadership. By joining forces, we are expanding our global reach and deepening our expertise to help customers master the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow's supply chains. This move reflects our long-term ambition for the next decade – always to the benefit of our customers," said Stephan Seifert, CEO of Körber.

Driven by an entrepreneurial mindset, Körber attracts and empowers teams and forward thinking leaders to turn ideas into measurable customer value. With its spirit and domain expertise, Stellium fits perfectly to Körber's focus on innovation and technology. The leadership team of Stellium will continue to manage operations at Körber Stellium working closely with Körber's Competence Center Consulting global leadership team, led by Ingo Windshügel, Senior Vice President Competence Center Consulting within the Business Area Supply Chain. This structure ensures seamless continuity for customers and employees while enabling rapid knowledge sharing and capability integration across the combined organization.

"By welcoming Stellium to Körber, we are further strengthening our ability to serve customers in key markets and deliver innovative software solutions that respond to the megatrends shaping our industry. Guided by an entrepreneurial mindset we look forward to building the future of supply chains together," said Helena Garriga, Körber Executive Board Member and President Business Area Supply Chain.

"This partnership marks a defining moment for Stellium and, more importantly, for our customers. From day one, our mission has been to help organizations transform their supply chains and manufacturing operations into true competitive advantages. By joining forces with Körber, we are significantly amplifying that mission—bringing together deep SAP expertise, advanced automation capabilities, and a powerful global footprint. As Körber Stellium, we are uniquely positioned to help customers build resilient, intelligent, and future-ready supply chains that enable them to compete, adapt, and win in an increasingly complex world," said Randeep Nambiar, CEO of Stellium.

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with more than 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

www.koerber.com

About Stellium

Stellium is a specialized SAP Supply Chain & manufacturing consulting firm that helps global organizations optimize and transform their operations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices across North America, the Middle East, and India, Stellium delivers deep expertise in SAP EWM, SAP TM, BN4L, SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP), SAP Digital Manufacturing, SAP PPDS, S4 Hana Cloud ERP and advanced supply chain analytics. The company leverages cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence and data-driven optimization to help industry leaders across CPG, automotive, Life science/Pharma, logistics, and manufacturing achieve measurable operational excellence and competitive advantage.

