Körber accelerates AI innovation in logistics and supply chain in collaboration with NVIDIA

HAMBURG, Germany, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber announced today a technology collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate innovation across the automation & logistics industry.

This initiative brings together Körber's decades of industry expertise and datasets with NVIDIA's advanced AI and simulation technologies. By using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, Körber will create physics-accurate digital twins of warehouses and logistics facilities. These twins embody the characteristics of the physical world, enabling a new level of intelligence, efficiency, and speed when defining today's complex logistic systems.

Transforming logistics with physical AI

At the core of the collaboration is the application of physical AI: AI systems that understand and interact with the physical world through physics-based simulations.

Through digital twins built using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, Körber can mirror real-world operations with photorealistic precision, incorporating data from decades of logistics and parcel experience. This will enable scenario testing, rapid prototyping, and even training of advanced robotics, such as humanoid systems in warehouses and parcel hubs, before they enter a live facility.

A strategic acceleration

The collaboration offers significant advantages for Körber and its customers across the Pharma, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Food & Beverage, Courier, Express & Parcel (CEP), retail, and e-commerce sectors:

Innovation: Rapid prototyping and testing of new logistics solutions in virtual environments.





Rapid prototyping and testing of new logistics solutions in virtual environments. Efficiency: Safe simulation of complex scenarios such as peak demand, system breakdowns, and layout changes.





Safe simulation of complex scenarios such as peak demand, system breakdowns, and layout changes. Scalability: Reuse of digital simulation models across diverse operations worldwide.

"Working with NVIDIA marks a pivotal moment for Körber and the supply chain industry," said Helena Garriga, Körber Executive Board Member and President Business Area Supply Chain. "By integrating cutting-edge NVIDIA AI and simulation capabilities with our deep operational know-how, we are redefining what intelligent logistics can achieve, delivering scalable, adaptive, and future-ready solutions for our global customers."

Group-wide opportunities

Körber is advancing AI, automation and simulation across the organization. Scalable digital models and proven methods are being rolled out step by step in additional areas to strengthen innovation and customer value across the Group.

"The digital twins we are developing together with NVIDIA represent a major step forward for our customers," said Stephan Seifert, CEO of Körber. "They enable complex operations to be designed, simulated, and optimized in a fully virtual environment – long before any hardware is installed. By doing so, we shorten the path from concept to go-live, enable faster and more confident decision-making, and deliver measurable performance gains. This technology partnership underscores our commitment to creating lasting value for our customers – and marks another important step on our journey into the future with LIFE 2035."

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with around 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: we turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape technological change. In our Business Areas Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we deliver products, solutions and services that inspire and create added value for customers. We build ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

Further information is available at www.koerber.com

- Picture is available at AP -

Media contact:

Domenico Menduni

Head of Marketing & Communications

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

T +39 366.5692253

[email protected]

SOURCE Körber AG