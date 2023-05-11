Körber is a Leader in 2023 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Kӧrber regards recognition as confirmation of strong end-to-end supply chain capabilities helping its global customers conquer their supply chain complexity

HAMBURG, Germany, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report. To Körber, this recognition exemplifies the capabilities of its unmatched depth of technologies, spanning warehouse management, warehouse control, order management, robotics, voice and simulation to empower global businesses to further digitize and automate warehouses in response to today's extensive supply chain pressures.

"More than 86% of companies recognize a strong supply chain is mission critical, and 71% indicate that their supply chain complexity has grown over the last year," said Chad Collins, CEO Software at Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "We view our fifth consecutive placement as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems as another milestone in our journey to become the global supply chain software champion. Our suite of warehouse management, control and simulation software, order management, voice and robotics solutions enables companies to build agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. We help those who move goods, to do good."

As half of companies today focus simply on trying to meet consumer expectations, effective supply chain technology plays a sizeable role. Körber's WMS solutions make this possible, by encompassing the unique needs of small businesses, global enterprises and third-party logistics providers, all driving to meet end consumer expectations. By combining the K.Motion Warehouse Management System with autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), the K.Motion Warehouse Control System (WCS), K.Sight CLASS, and voice, vision and mobility systems, businesses have the technology at their fingertips to revolutionize the end-to-end supply chain – from source to doorstep delivery.

Examples include:

Raymour & Flanigan: US family-owned furniture and mattress retailer partners with Körber's Warehouse Management System (WMS) to drive efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.

Parts Town: American food service equipment parts distributor collaborates with Körber's WMS to increase speed and improve accuracy during their rapid growth.

Boxy: Hungary -based third-party logistics (3PL) startup collaborates with Körber to enhance warehouse and shipping capabilities powered by Körber's WMS, Shipping and Dispatch System (SDS) and Unified Control System (UCS) to manage all automation in Budapest distribution center.

-based third-party logistics (3PL) startup collaborates with Körber to enhance warehouse and shipping capabilities powered by Körber's WMS, Shipping and Dispatch System (SDS) and Unified Control System (UCS) to manage all automation in distribution center. REWE International: Austrian food and drugstore retailer deploying Körber's WMS to optimize a complex process landscape, bringing maximum flexibility to meet the industry's multi-layered demands.

"Businesses need a partner that offers the technology and support necessary to develop a solution tailored to their unique needs," notes Sean Elliott, EVP and CTO Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "The pandemic, regulatory environments and heightening consumer expectations have forever altered the supply chain industry. At Kӧrber, we are committed to offering and continuously enhancing our unrivaled depth of solutions and dedicated services that differentiate us and our customers. For us, this recognition as a Leader confirms our commitment to helping companies with their complex supply chain challenges."

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for WMS to learn more about the warehouse management systems market and Kӧrber's recognition as a Leader at https://www.koerber-supplychain.com/gartner-magic-quadrant .

