Körber Opens state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber Business Area Supply Chain opened a state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas, marking the occasion with an exclusive ribbon cutting ceremony on October 10. The facility reflects Körber's commitment to long-term growth in the US market and it will enhance Körber's ability to serve as the leading strategic partner for its growing customer base. Over 100 business leaders representing some of the world's leading brands were in attendance at the event, including special guests Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer and representatives from Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne's Office, which featured an exclusive first look at the cutting-edge facility and modern conference space.

Kӧrber Senior Executive Leadership celebrates the opening of the company’s new, state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas. Back (from left): Julia Neves, Balram Bali, Dr. Nicole Schwaebe, Markus Froehlich, Stefan Boehmer, Lucas Watson, Todd Henry, Creighton Trull, Samantha Wommack, Hamid Salemizadeh. Front (from left): Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President, Parcel Logistics, Americas, Körber Business Area Supply Chain and Dr. Helena Garriga, Group Executive Board Member and President

The Körber Innovation Center showcases a full-scale, end-to-end setup of Körber's advanced parcel and postal sortation handling equipment, trusted by the nation's largest multinational supply chain companies to efficiently sort and deliver commercial mail and packages to end customers. Its strategic location on Körber's Dallas site, which houses the company's engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing teams and facilities, enables the space to feature the latest machine hardware and software upgrades developed by the company's in-house experts. This is the first facility of its kind in North America for Körber's Business Area Supply Chain, marking a significant milestone in their expansion. It also marks an important step forward in the company's North American growth strategy, following Körber's recent expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Dallas just last year, which included the addition of a panel shop and a state-of-the-art warehouse, along with the establishment and build out of an on-site engineering hub.

"We are pleased to officially open Körber's newest Supply Chain Innovation Center, which plays a pivotal role in accelerating our technological advancements, while empowering our partners across the supply chain industry. This center represents our commitment to innovation in North America, ensuring that Körber remains at the forefront of high-performance solutions. It will serve as a cornerstone in advancing our strategy, supporting our growth in the U.S. while remaining the top choice for customers, partners and talent," said Dr. Helena Garriga, Group Executive Board Member and President, Business Area Supply Chain.

"We are extremely proud of our new Körber Innovation Center and thrilled to welcome our customers and suppliers to this modern facility," said Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President, Parcel Logistics, Americas, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "This physical space is vital for our operations and represents our commitment to growing in North America. Körber aims to revolutionize the supply chain industry, and the DFW Metroplex is the perfect location for us to accomplish that," Islam added.

