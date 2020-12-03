Korbyt Attains AWS Partner Network Select Tier to Deliver Enhanced Visualization and Performance Management within Contact Centers with Its Amazon Connect Integration

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbyt, a cloud workforce engagement platform leader, today announced it has attained AWS Partner Network Select Tier status. Through this achievement, Korbyt is able to deliver enhanced data visualization and performance management within Contact Centers using the Amazon Connect integration, and its solution now meets the AWS criteria as an AWS Well-Architected solution.

"AWS is an important solution provider for Korbyt as we drive contact center organizations toward a cloud-first communications approach," said Ankur Ahlowalia, Chief Executive Officer, Korbyt. "Becoming a Select Tier (Consulting/Technology) partner in the AWS Partner Network and achieving AWS well-architected status demonstrates our commitment to deliver high quality data visualization and performance management solutions within contact centers and validates that Korbyt offers a proven solution for AWS and Amazon Connect customers. We have over 300 contact center customers who value our solutions and I'm pleased to announce that Korbyt has successfully deployed an integration with Amazon Connect with a large Fortune 500 enterprise financial services company."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, Korbyt was evaluated against the following five criteria to be recognized as an AWS Well-Architected solution: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance, Cost Optimization. By demonstrating the deep skills and expertise to identify critical customer workloads and remediate any issues in a customer's AWS environment, Korbyt was selected to receive the AWS Well-Architected designation.

"With change a constant in today's business climate, organizations are looking for dynamic solutions that can meet their unique and evolving workplace communications needs," said George Clopp, Chief Technology Officer, Korbyt. "Known for being a high-quality platform for contact center data visualization and performance solutions, AWS and Korbyt customers can confidently implement Korbyt in the cloud with the assurance that it is aligned with AWS best practices and enables cost savings by reducing the support time and capital expense required for on-premises hardware."

To learn more about how Korbyt has successfully helped Fortune 500 companies with its Amazon Connect Integration, please visit this recent case study .

About Korbyt

Korbyt goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, Korbyt offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.korbyt.com .

