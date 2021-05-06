Korbyt Strengthens Board of Advisors with the Appointment of Five New Members

DALLAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbyt , the leading workplace experience platform, today announced the appointment of six members to its Board of Advisors, a move aimed at broadening the company's global reach, and continued expansion of the Korbyt Anywhere platform's omni-channel publishing capabilities to help enterprises transition to the hybrid workplace and deliver exceptional digital employee experiences. New board members include: Shreesha Ramdas of Medallia; Michelle Russo of U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Lee Hutcheson of Bass Pro Shops; C.R. Howdyshell of Advizex Technologies; Devin Cygnar of Northwest Bank, and Lindsay Parker formerly of Equifax.

"Our advisors bring a diverse mix of expertise and experience that help augment, align and advance our teams and capabilities," said Ankur Ahlowalia, Chief Executive Officer, Korbyt. "They have each helped guide a variety of technology companies across multiple industries through their growth phase. Their insights are invaluable as we look to capitalize on fast-growing opportunities in the employee communications and digital workplace markets."

Korbyt Anywhere allows communication teams and functional leaders to publish, target and streamline delivery of content and information to all employees – across many different channels like digital signage, desktops, web browsers, mobile app, intranets, and anywhere digital. The platform's unified analytics give communicators the ability to understand who they are reaching, how content performs, and how to measure the performance of their strategic initiatives.

The new advisors include:

Shreesha Ramdas

Senior Vice President and General Manager, Medallia

Shreesha Ramdas is a seasoned entrepreneurial executive with a track record of launching and growing products in competitive markets. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Medallia-Strikedeck. Previously he was the CEO and Co-founder of Strikedeck, a leading customer success automation company. Ramdas also served as the General Manager of the Marketing Cloud at CallidusCloud, Co-founder at LeadFormix (acquired by CallidusCloud), OuterJoin, and General Manager at Yodlee. Prior to that, he led teams in sales and marketing at Catalytic Software, MW2 Consulting, and Tata.

Michelle Russo

Chief Communications Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Michelle Russo is a distinguished communications executive whose career has been built on helping organizations serve their customers better through leading-edge communication strategies that utilize the latest technologies. She currently serves as Chief Communications Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce – the world's largest advocacy organization for business, where she represents companies of all sizes and across all sectors. Russo transformed and modernized the communications function to develop integrated strategies and data-driven campaigns that frame the public debate, elevate issues important to the business community and drive value for its members. Before joining the Chamber, Russo spent four years in London as Executive Vice President of Global Communications for leading media company Discovery, Inc., where she supervised cross-functional marketing and communications teams across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. In addition, she led the top-to-bottom communications and public affairs strategy for the company's groundbreaking first broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games across Europe. Earlier in her career, Russo was a media consultant on two Presidential campaigns and served as the primary spokesperson on media issues at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under both Democratic and Republican leadership.

Lee Hutcheson

Chief Information Security Officer, Bass Pro Shops

Lee Hutcheson is Chief Information Security Officer at Bass Pro Shops whose expertise at the leading edge of security and transformation has helped enterprises strategically adapt to rapidly evolving times that limit threat and risk exposure. Prior to Bass Pro Shops, Hutcheson served as the Director of Operations at NTT Security and with the US Department of Defense as a contractor within the Intelligence Community. He has a successful track record of building security programs that focus on balancing business needs with security frameworks and building strong relationships with business partners.

Devin Cygnar

Chief Marketing Officer, Northwest Bank

Devin Cygnar is a progressive marketing and forward-thinking leader who is currently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Northwest Bank. He is experienced across consumer, small business and mortgage banking within organizations of varying sizes, including PNC Bank and Fifth Third. Most recently, Cygnar served as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications for ServiceLink, a division of Fidelity National Financial where he successfully launched a robust digital marketing strategy, including website, social media, data-driven targeting and virtual events.

Lindsay Parker

Former Chief Marketing Officer, Equifax

Lindsay Parker is a growth-focused leader with strong marketing experience who most recently was the Chief Marketing Officer at Equifax. Prior to Equifax, she served as Head of Global Marketing for Sabre Travel Network, one of the world's largest providers of airline and hotel technology solutions where she was accountable for product, segment and field marketing, as well as brand marketing and communications and sales enablement. Parker also held executive roles at BlackBerry, Avaya, and Cisco Systems.

C.R. Howdyshell

President, Advizex Technologies, LLC

C.R. Howdyshell is an accomplished executive currently serving as President of Advizex Technologies, a leading information technology infrastructure solutions provider. Howdyshell has a proven track record of building strong teams, while establishing excellent customer and partner relationships to exceed business goals. Howdyshell joined Advizex in 2003 as the Ohio Valley Regional Manager and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2015, and appointed President in 2017. Howdyshell has led several technology initiatives broadening the Advizex value proposition to customers. C.R. was recognized by CRN for as one of the Top 100 Executives in 2020, as the #23 "Disrupter". C.R. sits on the Partner Advisory Boards at Dell, HP Enterprise and VMware. C.R. began his career in 1984 with Xerox Corporation, where he advanced through the sales organization to senior management positions. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Marshall University in West Virginia. He serves as a board member for The Marshall University Yeager Scholars and is an active member of the business community.

About Korbyt

Korbyt Anywhere is a workplace experience platform that enables companies to reach targeted audiences and deliver relevant content, data and information, or enable easy access to the systems and resources on any screen, anywhere. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.korbyt.com.

SOURCE Korbyt

Related Links

https://www.korbyt.com/

