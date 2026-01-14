Korcomptenz Wins 2025 Stevie Award for Best CSR Strategy

Widely regarded as one of the world's most respected benchmarks for business and workplace excellence, the Stevie® Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate leadership not only through performance, but through how they build teams, shape culture, and contribute meaningfully to society.

For Korcomptenz, the recognition is not tied to a single initiative. Instead, it marks the culmination of sustained, organization-wide effort. As the company scaled its global delivery, strengthened its technology and AI capabilities, and expanded client impact, it continued to invest with equal intent in the communities and people it serves.

This commitment is driven through KORCares, Korcomptenz's year-round, employee-led CSR platform. Under KORCares, the company has launched more than 21 purpose-driven initiatives across India and the United States, guided by a formal commitment to allocate 10 percent of profits toward CSR programs. KORCares is embedded into daily operations, with teams selecting causes each quarter and receiving leadership sponsorship, resources, and accountability through employee KRAs.

KORCares initiatives span education, wellbeing, dignity-led rehabilitation, and environmental action. Flagship programs include Umeed, supporting children's education for over a decade; Golden Support, enabling education for underprivileged girls; CareConnect, providing sustained support to elderly communities; and environmental efforts such as beach cleanups, sapling drives, borewell installations, cyclone relief, campus hygiene initiatives, and youth skill development programs.

A defining initiative is Carlo Bhavan in Chennai, focused on restoring dignity to destitute and mentally ill women. Korcomptenz supported the transformation of the facility through construction of a new 5,470 square foot building, addition of 12 modern toilets, and provision of essential supplies. The effort has resulted in 53 women being reunited with their families and measurable improvements in hygiene, safety, and quality of life.

"Over the past year, we reflected deeply on what excellence truly means," said Clara D'Silva, President of Korcomptenz. "This recognition affirms that how we grow matters as much as how fast we grow."

Looking ahead, Korcomptenz is shaping its 2026 CSR roadmap, focusing on education, wellbeing initiatives, dignity-led rehabilitation, and partnerships to ensure measurable impact across communities and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861611/Korcomptenz.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861612/Korcomptenz_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687507/5717591/Korcomptenz_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Korcomptenz