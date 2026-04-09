KORE and Kigen to Deliver Next-Generation SGP.32 IoT Connectivity for Global Deployments

Helping enterprises simplify deployments, adapt connectivity and scale globally in 2026

ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) ("KORE" or the "Company"), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, today announced a new portfolio of SGP.32-compliant connectivity solutions in partnership with Kigen, a global leader in eSIM and remote SIM provisioning - with commercial availability planned for later in 2026.

Purpose-built for IoT and based on the GSMA's next-generation eSIM standard, KORE's SGP.32 solutions support a wide range of devices, from high-power gateways to battery-powered sensors, and include a range of connectivity profiles tailored to different operational needs, such as streamlined roaming, resilient multi-network approaches and local connectivity with intelligent failover and recovery - enabling organizations to deploy and manage connected devices globally, while adapting connectivity over time.

Whether devices are stationary or on the move, KORE's SGP.32 solutions give customers the ability to remotely provision, switch and optimize connectivity without costly truck rolls - unlocking efficiency, resiliency and global reach. Built to support the future of IoT, KORE's approach ensures interoperability, carrier-grade integrations and the intelligence needed to manage device fleets at scale, while advancing the company's broader goal to deliver programmable connectivity through a unified eSIM-based platform.

"Enterprise customers don't just need standards - they need a proven way to operationalize them at scale," said Ron Totton, President and CEO of KORE. "With SGP.32, success depends on deep carrier relationships, global infrastructure and the ability to manage complexity across the full device lifecycle. That's where KORE delivers - helping customers turn new standards into real-world, scalable deployments." Kigen is contributing their secure, GSMA-certified SGP.32 eSIM and eIM technology to the solution to underpin its enterprise-grade architecture.

"SGP.32 is a defining milestone for the industry because it removes the complexity that has long held back scale for enterprise IoT – making connectivity truly flexible, resilient, and secure by design," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen. "By building on Kigen's GSMA-certified eSIM and eIM, KORE is establishing a trusted foundation that enables enterprises to deploy, manage, and scale next-generation connectivity with confidence."

KORE's SGP.32 solution provides customers with a more adaptive approach to global IoT connectivity, supporting evolving regulatory requirements, network conditions and deployment needs. This provides enterprises with the ability to localize connectivity, maintain uptime and manage changes remotely across long device lifecycles.

Please reach out to KORE for more information.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security solutions, enabling manufacturers to adopt and scale cellular IoT with ease. Our technology delivers freedom to choose from 200+ terrestrial and satellite networks, with proven interoperability on leading chipsets and modules. Backed by Arm, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and SBI Group, Kigen is recognized across the industry for innovation, and trusted by leading global brands in consumer electronics, energy, automotive, logistics, and industrial automation. Learn more at https://kigen.com/ or follow @kigen for #FutureofSIM matters on LinkedIn.

KORE Media Contact

Kayleigh Thomas

Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KORE Group Holdings, Inc.