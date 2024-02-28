KORE and Medical Guardian Collaborate to Launch First eSIM-Powered Medical Alert Device

Enhancing Healthcare Equity Through Uninterrupted 24/7 Emergency Response Coverage

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions, and Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), jointly announce their groundbreaking collaboration on the first-ever medical alert device utilizing eSIM technology. This revolutionary technology is designed to overcome cell signal challenges and address healthcare access disparities by enabling electronic switching of service carriers for optimal 24/7 connectivity.

KORE OmniSIM™ technology enables Medical Guardian to launch their MGMini

This collaboration aligns with KORE's "IoT for Good" purpose statement and Medical Guardian's commitment to empowering lives. KORE OmniSIM™ technology provides Medical Guardian the flexibility to wirelessly switch to a network carrier that best meets members' needs. It streamlines logistics by allowing Medical Guardian to use a single SIM card to connect to multiple providers, future-proofing safety devices against network or carrier changes and enhancing member satisfaction.

The new eSIM is activated in Medical Guardian's newest PERS device, the MGMini, which was designed to facilitate "active aging," as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). The device leverages KORE's reliable connectivity services and KORE OmniSIM technology to optimize opportunities for health, participation and security for aging adults.

The MGMini enables seniors to live independently for longer by providing access to vital resources. Its two-way communication feature allows wearers to instantly connect with emergency operators and caregivers at the press of a button. In addition to responsive care, the MGMini's connectivity will provide proactive on-person touchpoints to improve health outcomes for Medical Guardian's rapidly growing membership of over 100,000 individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Dual Eligible and Medicare Advantage programs.

Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO, said KORE is dedicated to empowering its customers to help others through eSIM technology – i.e., Medical Guardian, who provides seniors safe, reliable ways to age on their own terms. "Medical Guardian's life-saving devices, connected by KORE's eSIM technology, serve as prime examples of how IoT can make positive, real-world impacts," said Bahl. "IoT can be applied to help solve our most daunting obstacles, like caring for our growing aging population. Helping our seniors age with dignity helps us all look forward to a brighter future."

Geoff Gross, Founder and CEO of Medical Guardian, added, "We're committed to increasing access to safety, engagement, and wellness services. This exciting partnership enables us to deliver enhanced connectivity to our services and unlock unique touchpoints to protect members, establish trusting relationships, close gaps in care, and improve health outcomes."

For more information, visit korewireless.com and medicalguardian.com.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for aging adults, with 330,000+ active members in all 50 states. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. Medical Guardian boasts a 93% customer satisfaction rate, achieves a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, and was named a Top Medical Alert Device in 2023 by the New York Times Wirecutter and Forbes Health. For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com

