KORE and Social Mobile Collaborate on Mobility Solutions for Connected Health

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, and Social Mobile, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, purpose-built hardware, jointly announce their groundbreaking collaboration in the Connected Health arena. This collaboration is set to deliver cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of Connected Health and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

Social Mobile® is the leading provider of custom enterprise mobility solutions.

The relationship leverages Social Mobile's enterprise-grade devices, which are engineered for the unique needs of healthcare applications, and KORE's robust IoT connectivity solutions, facilitating seamless data transfer and real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers. Unlike consumer-grade devices, Social Mobile devices are certified for global deployments and guaranteed by Social Mobile to be available for a minimum of three years, enabling healthcare providers to standardize on a single product.

KORE President and CEO, Ronald Totton, said "people have always been at the heart of what we do at KORE, and the company is proud to blaze the trail when it comes to improving patient outcomes. KORE's connectivity, combined with healthcare-specific solutions made by Social Mobile, helps patients get better, more accessible care. We're excited to continue enabling innovative Connected Health solutions for our customers."

One of the key success stories of KORE's relationship with Social Mobile is the transformative impact on Biofourmis, a leader in RPM solutions. Faced with the challenge of integrating a variety of peripherals into a single, user-friendly platform for patient monitoring, Biofourmis turned to Social Mobile and KORE. Together, they delivered a turnkey solution that allows hospitals and medical institutions to provide remote patient care, potentially reducing the need for extended hospital stays.

"We are excited to work with KORE to showcase our combined solutions at the HLTH tradeshow," said Robert Morcos, founder and CEO of Social Mobile. "Together, we're addressing the critical needs of the healthcare industry with purpose-built mobile devices and seamless connectivity, enabling advancements in remote patient monitoring and clinical trials. Our collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology."

Beyond RPM, KORE and Social Mobile are poised to help their customers make significant strides in the clinical research sector. With the increased need for accurate and reliable data in real-time, clinical research organizations are turning to KORE and Social Mobile for solutions that help ensure data integrity and patient safety. By integrating KORE's IoT connectivity with Social Mobile's bespoke devices, clinical researchers can now gather critical data with great precision, enhancing the overall quality of clinical trials.

KORE and Social Mobile will showcase these innovations, and more, at HLTH® 2024 in Las Vegas, taking place October 20-23. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how these cutting-edge solutions are transforming healthcare and clinical research.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

About Social Mobile

Social Mobile® is the leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions. We are an IoT design firm that specializes in developing custom devices for the world's biggest companies in all industries including healthcare, transportation, retail, and defense. As one of Google's validated Android Enterprise Gold partners, we handle every aspect of our clients' mobility needs—from design and deployment to managed services. Founded in 2011, Social Mobile maintains offices, warehouses, and facilities around the world, in addition to its head office in Hollywood, Florida. To learn more about Social Mobile, visit: socialmobile.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

