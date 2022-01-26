KORE Developer Portal Wins "M2M Innovative Solution of the Year" Award in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

The KORE Developer Portal gives access to all of KORE's platform APIs in a single self-service location, providing highly secure, managed access to services in the KORE ecosystem. In the Developer Portal users can access fully documented APIs with examples in multiple languages, live testing, self service capabilities like IP whitelisting for enhanced security, the ability to stay up to date with all the latest updates to the APIs, and more.

KORE Developer Portal users can also invite other client owners or developers to collaborate on projects. APIs can be tested and downloaded from within the portal. Using industry standards and principals, the KORE API endpoints return data about subscriptions, usage, and more. There are also tutorials for getting started with using Postman, using the Connectivity Rules Engine APIs, and the Streaming APIs.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"IoT application development is driving a new area of the market, and while IoT integration is all about APIs, the reality is that developing interfaces to integrate applications can be incredibly complex," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Developers need effective IoT interfaces and KORE is developing a 'breakthrough' solution that is designed to make scaling IoT applications simple and effective. Congratulations to KORE for winning our 'M2M Innovative Solution of the Year' award."

KORE offers a full suite of services built around decades of expertise and designed to make planning, deployment, and management of connectivity a simple, streamlined process.

"What an honor it is to be recognized by IoT Breakthrough. We have spent nearly two decades leveraging our IoT knowledge and experience with the aim of simplifying the complexity of IoT with complete, global IoT management capabilities," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "KORE enables customers to realize their IoT vision with seamless execution and a constant focus on maximizing the return on IoT investments. We aim to empower customers to drive their digital transformational initiatives by enabling highly engaged solutions and operational efficiencies - all with reduced time to market."

The KORE Developer Portal is part of our mission to create "IoT Building Blocks" enabling rapid development and deployment of IoT solutions. Watch a short demo here.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

KORE Investor and Media Contact:

Alisa Moloney

KORE

Email: [email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE KORE Wireless