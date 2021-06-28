KORE Enabled IoT Technology Powers Drones to Deliver Critical Medical Assets

Swoop Aero's air logistics solution enables the reliable transport of medical commodities, including early pathology samples, diagnosis kits, antiretroviral therapy medication and vitamins across Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique as well as Australia, the United Kingdom and the Pacific. This effort supports the respective Ministries of Health in delivering medical supplies to hard-to-reach areas.

"We're living in the most technologically advanced society of all time," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "I'm grateful every day that the IoT connectivity and solutions we provide are being used so that people in the remotest parts of the world are not forgotten or overlooked. Medical caregivers rely heavily on Swoop Aero's ability to consistently transport the medicine that doctors and nurses need to care for citizens living in remote locations. Failure is not an option."

Drone technology, paired with robust connectivity solutions, is leveling the playing field for people who live in remote and rural regions of the world. Using medical drone logistics within the existing health supply chain enables better access to essential medical commodities with reduced human interaction. This is a primary reason why the use of drones within the health supply chain has exponentially increased in the wake of the pandemic and, as the world begins to reopen, represents the "new normal."

Critical to the success of this novel endeavor are the satellite and cellular redundancy and failover systems KORE provides to ensure fleets of drones are consistently operational.

"The ability to communicate reliably anywhere in the world, anytime, allows Swoop Aero to deploy a reliable, sustainable and scalable drone logistics network bridging the last mile and enabling equitable health access to anyone anywhere," said Swoop Aero CEO Eric Peck.

Mobile World Congress:

KORE is attending Mobile World Congress Barcelona highlighting its future-proof, multicarrier global connectivity offerings used by clients such as Swoop Aero and will have a 1:10 scale Swoop Aero drone model at the event. To learn more about the collaboration between KORE and Swoop Aero, check out the session titled: "Stepping Into A New IoT Generation: Sophistication In Strategy, Management, and Forward Thinking" presented by KORE on Tuesday, July 29 at 9:30 am CET at MWC Barcelona, Conference Theatre – Hall 3.

Additional Resources:

View the new Swoop Aero case study.

Watch the latest Fox 5 News clip of the story.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

About Swoop Aero

Swoop Aero is an Australian drone-powered logistics company, founded to transform the way the world moves essential supplies. Swoop Aero is an impact-driven organisation bringing healthcare logistics into the 21st century by deploying bi-directional drone networks. The company is trusted to create value by sustainably transforming health supply chains to improve health outcomes in every community and country in which they operate. Since its founding in 2017, Swoop Aero has worked with some of the largest organisations in global health across three continents, including UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, UKAID, USAID and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Swoop Aero's forward-thinking approach to health and successful operations in three continents have led them to be recognised globally as one of the leading players in the med-tech industry. Learn more swoop.aero.

