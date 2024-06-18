KORE Honored by Cradlepoint as Enterprise Partner of the Year

KORE Receives Enterprise Partner of the Year Award for Outstanding Performance and Year-over-Year Growth

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, today announced Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network and security solutions, has awarded KORE the 2023 Enterprise Partner of the Year Award. Presented at Cradlepoint's recent 2024 Global Partner Summit, the award recognizes significant achievements in partner-driven sales, solution architecture and customer service.

Cradlepoint recognizes channel partners in three categories: outstanding performance, commitment to customers and significant achievements over the last year. Each recognized channel partner has demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth and a continued commitment to positioning and selling Cradlepoint's entire portfolio of wireless and security solutions.

"This award is a tremendous honor for KORE. Being named Cradlepoint's Enterprise Partner of the Year demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class cellular connectivity solutions for complex IoT deployments," said Nick Gregory, director of OEM strategic partnerships for KORE. "Our team has built a deep understanding of Cradlepoint's technology, allowing us to deliver seamless integration and exceptional service to our customers. This recognition strengthens our relationship with Cradlepoint, and together, we're excited to unlock even more possibilities for the future of connected businesses."

As enterprises strive to be more competitive in an evolving global economy, they are turning to new and innovative technologies that can help transform their businesses. However, innovation cannot be limited by location or complexity. Public and private cellular networking, coupled with modern security and traffic optimization, unlock new opportunities for innovative enterprises to grow their businesses anywhere with confidence. With 5G at the center of Cradlepoint's solutions, companies can securely and efficiently create offices on wheels, use computer vision for safety and efficiency, create agile manufacturing environments and digitize business in rugged spaces.

KORE supports strategic channel partner relationships with a broad range of businesses, including major cellular operators, telecom providers, master agencies, device manufacturers, and system integrators who benefit from KORE's differentiated, channel-focused offerings.

"The expansion of Cradlepoint's portfolio to include private networks and our new NetCloud SASE, along with a simplified model for managed services, has enabled our partners to create a wireless-first network practice while adding on value-add services such as security and remote management," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "We are appreciative of all of our resellers taking on new frontiers and creating unique practices that are accelerating LTE and 5G Wireless WAN and LAN adoption. KORE has worked hard to receive this recognition."

