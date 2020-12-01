KORE Mining Adds District Scale Exploration Land Position To Long Valley Project Including New Near Resource Gold Exploration Targets

Staked 14,104 acres of claims, increasing scale of Long Valley project by 750% to 15,965 acres

District scale land package covers all deep-rooted fault structures of similar genesis to the Hilton Creek fault, the primary 'conduit' for current Long Valley epithermal gold/silver deposit

Expanded near surface oxide gold exploration targets through both geophysics and prospecting of new and existing claims

Mapped widespread alteration indicative of Long Valley epithermal gold/silver mineralization on new claims

Drill program permitting in progress with drilling expected to start in H1 2021

KORE's CEO Scott Trebilcock stated: "Once again KORE, as it did at Imperial and the South Cariboo, has consolidated district scale exploration potential for a 100% owned gold project. The additional 14,104 acres of royalty-free claims at Long Valley increases project scale by 750%, and opens up a whole new set of shallow oxide and potential feeder structure growth targets. Our team was in the field earlier this year and identified eight new oxide drill targets by sampling and mapping outcrop and alteration which are now fully captured in KORE's claim area."

Mr. Trebilcock continued, "Long Valley is a well preserved low sulphidation gold/silver system, similar to Kinross Gold's Round Mountain deposit in Nevada. We look forward to drill testing the highest priority growth targets with permits expected in the first half of 2021."

Figure 1 maps the old and new claims with outlines of the current Long Valley resource.

NEXT STEPS

KORE plans to drill-test the highest priority oxide and sulphide targets. KORE is currently permitting drill pads with drilling planned for H1 2021, subject to our regulator, the US Forest Service, permitting timelines.

There is a clear opportunity to grow shallow oxide mineralization as the system remains open in all directions and can be further expanded with new discoveries along separate parallel structures. The new claims host multiple, discrete drill targets as well as the potential to contain yet unrecognized mineralized structures. Additional mineralization could extend mine life, reduce capital intensity and generate higher project economic returns modelled in the positive PEA announced October 27, 2020. An updated summary of oxide expansion targets is included in Figure 2.

Additionally, as a fully intact epithermal deposit with a large at surface footprint, Long Valley has the potential for high-grade sulphides in the underlying feeder structures. Discovering high-grade sulphides would open up additional development pathways for the Project, such as underground mining and milling of mineralization. A summary of sulphide expansion targets, interpreted feeder structures, is included in Figure 2.

Additional details of the Long Valley exploration targets are in KORE news releases dated January 30, 2020 and March 24, 2020.

ABOUT LONG VALLEY GOLD DEPOSIT

Long Valley is 100% owned epithermal gold project located in Mono County California. The Long Valley deposit is an intact epithermal gold deposit with a large 2.5 km by 2 km oxide gold footprint.

The Long Valley deposit is an intact low sulphidation epithermal gold/silver deposit, hosted within a melange of fine to coarse volcanogenic sedimentary lithologies. Mineralization at Long Valley has developed due to a combination of deep-rooted fault structures and a resurgence of rhyolite within an active caldera. The Hilton Creek Fault structure transects and served as a fluid conduit for interaction with the underlying hydrothermal system, while the rhyolite resurgence caused brittle fracturing of sediments and created voids or traps for mineralization and gold deposition. The combination of these factors yields strongly altered kaolin and quartz-hematite zones that are the primary host for gold mineralization.

The Hilton Creek Fault remains underexplored on-strike north and south and several parallel structures have been defined using geophysics, the eastern one hosting some of the current mineral resource and the western one being unexplored. Long Valley is therefore open to new oxide discoveries in all directions. More details on the deposit geology and exploration potential can be found in KORE's January 30, 2020 and March 24, 2020 news releases.

ABOUT KORE

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who recently invested $7.0 million, bringing his total ownership to 26%. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

Further information on the Long Valley project and KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us as [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd

"Scott Trebilcock"

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 407-5450

Technical information with respect to the Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, who is KORE's COO and is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

