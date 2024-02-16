KORE Named a Leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, for Fifth Consecutive Time

News provided by

KORE Wireless

16 Feb, 2024, 11:42 ET

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today its fifth consecutive recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, worldwide.

Romil Bahl, President, and CEO of KORE, expressed gratitude for the consecutive recognition by Gartner, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering swift and resilient IoT connectivity solutions. "Our customers are the cornerstone of our business, which is why KORE is dedicated to a clear vision and strategy to build a diverse suite of offerings that guarantee multi-technology, multi-carrier, global connectivity, regardless of location. The fact that we are recognized by Gartner is particularly satisfying."

KORE transforms intricate and fragmented IoT offerings into seamless, scalable solutions. The company provides comprehensive global coverage plans managed through a single, unified platform, a spectrum of compatible hardware and device options and robust IoT managed services designed to simplify the complexities inherent in the complete IoT lifecycle. KORE stands as a global leader in bringing together the complex puzzle of IoT needs, offering one-stop solutions tailored for local markets and diverse use cases.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

To view a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report, and learn more about KORE's offerings, click here.

Gartner disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, By Pablo ArriandiagaKameron ChaoJon Dressel, 12 February 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com

KORE Media Contact
Stephen Bell
Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
+1-440-622-9352

SOURCE KORE Wireless

