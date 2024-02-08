KORE Receives 2023 IoT Excellence Award

KORE Wireless

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

KORE Super SIM® Honored for Excellence in Innovation

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, has proudly received the 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media. This accolade highlights products that bring forth valuable information from sensors and systems, fostering improved business decision-making.

Super SIM, a key offering within KORE's Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) suite, stands out by offering:

2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media
  • An API-first approach that focuses on operational efficiency for its users; 
  • A digital, self-service-first buying and administrative experience that is industry-leading;
  • Maximum possible uptime through a highly redundant architecture and the ability to automatically switch to a different network without needing manual intervention;
  • The ability for customers to choose exactly which networks to use per region from over 400 tier-1 carriers in over 185 countries to control coverage and cost;
  • Deep visibility into network-level troubleshooting, which improves the customer experience and reduces downtime.

All managed seamlessly through one pane of glass – a single IoT SIM card and consolidated billing from one provider.  

Romil Bahl, President, and CEO of KORE, emphasizes that KORE's CaaS offerings, including Super SIM, not only assure customers of optimal coverage, quality, and cost in wireless connectivity, but also provide the essential elements for unlocking the limitless potential of global IoT deployments.

"KORE's full suite of offerings, including Super SIM, makes global IoT deployment faster and more seamless – no matter what or where your IoT application is, KORE can build and support a customized CaaS solution that guarantees carrier-agnostic, global and redundant connectivity," said Bahl. "With the peace of mind knowing their deployments will always have reliable and resilient connectivity, customers are free to focus on the global impact their solutions can make."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Super SIM with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing KORE's future successes."

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com

KORE Media Contact
Stephen Bell
Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
+1-440-622-9352

About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars, and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York. 

About TMC
Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

TMC Contact:           
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800 x 170
[email protected]

SOURCE KORE Wireless

