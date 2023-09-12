KORE Receives 2023 LPWAN Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today that its LoRaWAN solution, KORA™, has received a 2023 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.

The award honors organizations whose product has demonstrated exceptional innovation and creativity in leveraging LPWAN technology to address complex challenges in various industries.

KORA, a SaaS-based Service Delivery Platform (SDP), seamlessly deploys, manages, and connects LoRaWAN devices over a cost-effective, low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network, ensuring device longevity.

KORA supports the expansion of "Massive IoT," which utilizes a wide range of technologies supported by LPWA networks, such as LoRaWAN, to create a connected ecosystem of accessible data to improve operational efficiency. From smart farming with livestock and soil monitoring to enhanced city services that optimize taxpayer spending, Massive IoT is reshaping industries, and KORA is fueling its transformative power.

"The uniqueness of KORA lies in its ability to manage multiple public and private LoRaWAN networks via a single interface, giving customers full control and visibility over deployments and sensor data," said Romil Bahl, KORE's President and CEO. "We have already integrated with leading public cloud providers, enabling customers to select how they want to integrate field data with their enterprise application." 

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award exemplify outstanding products and solutions that leverage the LPWAN protocol. It is my honor to congratulate KORE for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize KORA, an innovative solution that earned KORE the 2023 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from KORE in the future."

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com

KORE Media Contact
Mary Cosgrove
Senior Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
+1-251-454-9412

