KORE Receives 2024 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today that KORE Connectivity Suite has received a 2024 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering IoT technologies.

The award honors the best and most innovative products and solutions powering IoT technology.

2024 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award, presented by TMC and Crossfire Media

The KORE Connectivity Suite, which includes Connectivity as Service (CAAS), Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), and wireless 4G and 5G Broadband Solutions, is leading the charge when it comes to the digital revolution.

According to KORE Interim CTO Ronald Weststrate, the award signals the company's continued commitment to expanding IoT use cases to benefit the greater good. "From how we produce food to how we tackle the climate crisis, the potential to use IoT for good is endless," said Weststrate. "And none of that is possible without reliable connectivity to power it. KORE is honored to be acknowledged for our achievements in connectivity and moving the needle when it comes to using technology to create a sustainable future for everyone."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate KORE for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

"It is my pleasure to recognize KORE Connectivity Suite, an innovative solution that earned KORE the 2024 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award," said Carl Ford, community developer for IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from KORE in the future."

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

KORE Media Contact

Stephen Bell

Senior Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

+1-440-622-9352

SOURCE KORE Wireless