KORE Receives 2024 IoT LPWAN Excellence Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, announced today that KORE LPHub™ (formerly known as KORA) has received a 2024 IoT LPWAN Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

The 2024 IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award recognizes the products and solutions that leverage the LPWAN (Low power, wide area network) protocol to enable secure communication between devices.

KORE LPHub, a SaaS-based Service Delivery Platform (SDP), seamlessly deploys, manages, and connects LoRaWAN devices over a cost-effective, low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network, ensuring device longevity. Whether private or public, on cloud or on-premise, LPHub supports and amplifies your LoRaWAN footprint with lower costs and less hassle.

"It is not just a messaging management platform, but also a complete set of tools to simplify any LoRaWAN deployments," said Ron Totton, KORE's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "LPHub provides the ability to manage multiple public and private LoRaWAN networks via a single interface, gateway provisioning in just a few clicks and real-time usage analytics, giving customers full control and visibility."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award exemplify outstanding products and solutions that leverage the LPWAN protocol. It is my honor to congratulate KORE for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com.

